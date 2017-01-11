Phelps, Ledecky Nominated for 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards

Decorated swimming stars Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky have been named as nominees for the 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards. Ledecky’s nomination is for Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year, while Phelps has been nominated for Laureus World Comeback of the Year.
This summer, Ledecky walked away from the Rio Olympics with 4 gold medals and 1 silver medal. She won all 3 of her individual races, shattering World Records and dominating the field in the 400 free and 800 free. She’s been nominated for Sportswoman of the Year alongside Simone Biles (gymnastics), Allyson Felix (track & field), Angelique Kerber (tennis), Elaine Thompson (track & field), and Laura Kenny (cycling).
Phelps also left Rio with a big medal haul, including 5 golds and 1 silver. Individually, he made a comeback in the 200 fly after being upset in the event in 2012. He also cemented a historic 4-peat with his gold in the 200 IM. As a member of the relays, Phelps helped the USA take a clean sweep of relay golds. He’s been nominated for Comeback of the Year alongside Ruth Beitia (high jump), Juan Martin Del Potro (tennis), Fabienne St Louis (triathlon), Nick Skelton (equestrian), and Aksel Lund Svindal (skiing).
Also being nominated for one of the Laureus World Sports Awards were para swimmers Sophie Pascoe and Ihar Boki in the Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award category. New Zealand’s Pascoe earned 5 medals at the Rio Paralympic Games, taking 3 golds and 2 silvers. Belarusian Boki swam his way to the highest gold medal total of any Paralympic Swimmer in Rio, collecting 6 golds and 7 total medals.
Below are the full lists of nominees in each category.
Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award:
- Usain Bolt
- Stephen Curry
- Mo Farah
- LeBron James
- Andy Murray
- Cristiano Ronaldo
Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award:
- Simone Biles
- Allyson Felix
- Angelique Kerber
- Katie Ledecky
- Elaine Thompson
- Laura Kenny
Laureus World Team of the Year Award:
- Brazil men’s Olympic football team
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Chicago Cubs
- Mercedes AMG Petronas
- Portugal men’s football team
- Real Madrid
Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award:
- Almaz Ayana
- Fiji men’s rugby sevens team
- Iceland men’s football team
- Leicester City
- Nico Rosberg
- Wayde van Niekerk
Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award:
- Ruth Beitia
- Michael Phelps
- Juan Martin Del Potro
- Fabienne St Louis
- Nick Skelton
- Aksel Lund Svindal
Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award:
- Ihar Boki
- Omara Durand
- Marcel Hug
- Sophie Pascoe
- Siamand Rahman
- Beatrice Vio
Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award:
- Rachel Atherton
- Pedro Barros
- John John Florence
- Chloe Kim
- Kelly Sildaru
- Tyler Wright
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Phelps, Ledecky Nominated for 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards"
Between Ledecky and Biles for sportswoman of the year
Phelps will run away with comeback of the year