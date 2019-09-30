Petrov & Nagy Named Official Coaches Of ISL Team Iron

International Swimming League (ISL) Team Iron has revealed its coaching staff for the inaugural season, with Arpad Petrov and Jozsef Nagy leading the stacked athlete roster consisting of the likes of Katinka Hosszu, Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Vladimir Morozov and more.

Petrov is the former Swiss coach to whom Hosszu turned to as her first official coach after her split with husband/coach Shane Tusup. At this year’s World Championships, Hosszu stated how she paired up with Petrov, saying, “I chose a coach based on personality and attitude rather than knowledge.

“I am not saying that Arpad is not knowledgeable of course, just that I know that working with someone, for me their attitude, their ambitions and how they react to problems or even success, is more important.” (Reuters)

As for Nagy, the International Swimming Hall of Famer was born and raised in Hungary and is known in the international swimming community as ‘the breaststroke whisperer.’ Among those under his tutelage was American Mike Barrowman, the man who dominated the men’s 200m breaststroke between 1988 and 1992. He set the World Record in the event at the 1992 Olympic Games, with the mark standing 10 years.

Nagy also trained Sergio Lopez of Spain, who now is head coach of Virginia Tech. Daniel Gyurta, Hungarian Olympic medalist, was another beneficiary of Nagy’s coaching expertise.

As the Tearm Iron is in ISL ‘group B’, their first meet is October 19th & 20th in Lewisville, TX where they’ll be competing against the LA Current, NY Breakers and London Roar.

Team Iron Athlete Roster as of September 30th