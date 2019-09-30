British IM Specialist Abbie Wood Joins NY Breakers

With the first meet of the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL) season coming up this weekend, the New York Breakers have announced the addition of British IM specialist Abbie Wood to its lineup. 20-year-old Wood is on England’s National Team and competes for Loughborough University within the British Colleges & Universities (BUCS) realm.

The Buxton native made her senior international debut at the 2017 World Championships and represented Great Britain at the junior level at the European Games in Baku 2 years prior.

Wood represented England at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, finishing 6th in the women’s 400m IM and 7th in the 200m IM. That same year she competed at the European Championships, placing 9th in the 200m IM and 10th in the 400m IM.

More recently at this year’s British Championships, Wood was the runner-up in the 400m IM and placed 3rd in the 200m IM.

Best Times for Abbie Wood:

200 IM – 2:11.65 LCM (6th fastest Brit all-time); 2:07.13 SCM (5th fastest Brit all-time)

400 IM – 4:37.25 (3rd fastest Brit all-time); 4:31.70 SCM (4th fastest Brit all-time)

As the NY Breakers are in ISL ‘group B’, their first meet is October 19th & 20th in Lewisville, TX where they’ll be competing against the LA Current, Team Iron and London Roar.

NY Breakers Roster as of September 30th