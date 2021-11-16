Pernille Blume Advances to Semifinals of Danish Dance Show (Video)

Friday night determined the semifinalists of this season of Danish dance show Vild med dans where Olympic champion Pernille Blume and her professional dance partner Morten Kjeldgaard secured their spot in the semifinals after performing two dances in the same night.

The competition started off with their pasodoble which placed them in a three-way tie for 1st place with 47 points. Judges called Blume’s performance “delicate” “beautiful,” “delicious,” and “formidable.”

Next up was the marathon dance where all five couples performed the Charleston at the same time on the dance floor. Here, Blume and Kjeldgaard came in 3rd place to earn a final score of 50 points.

Blume and Kjeldgaard have earned the highest score of the week three times this season and have been at the top of the scoreboard the majority of the time. After both dances Friday night, they finished in 3rd place overall this week.

Kjeldgaard has an extensive resume on this show – he won in 2016 with boxer Sarah Mahfoud and he was then runner-up in 2017 and 2019. This is his 10th season competing on Vild med dans.