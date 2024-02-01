Pepperdine To Finish Regular Season At UCSB Invite

Courtesy: Pepperdine Athletics

MALIBU, Calif. – The Pepperdine women’s swim and dive program will travel to Santa Barbara Calif. this weekend to compete in the last regular season competition of the year at the UCSB Invite.

Meet 16: UCSB Invite | Feb. 2-3 | Dos Pueblos High School | Santa Barbara, Calif.

The Pepperdine swim and dive program will compete at the UCSB Invite in the final regular season meet of the year. Friday’s competition will begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday’s competition will have two sessions with the first session set to start at 10 a.m. There will be a break in action before the second session commences at 4 p.m.

The invite will have a combined score over the two days of competition and there will be one result. This invite will only have swimming and there will be no diving.

WATCH/ONLINE — If available, links to any broadcasts and/or live results can be found at PepperdineWaves.com.

LAST TIME IN THE POOL

SWIMMING

The Waves wrapped up their final dual meet of the regular season with a 196-99 win over the Cougars in Malibu, Calif. on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Pepperdine found success in individual events as the Waves earned a first-place finish in nine different events. Lexi Haymart (El Dorado Hills, Calif./Ponderosa HS) swam the 1000 free in 10:46.86. AJ Adams (Castle Rock, Colo./Valor Christian HS) finished the 200 free with a time of 1:55.15. Adams also posted a time of 5:09.82 in the 500 free. Kylie Taylor (Eugene, Ore./Churchill HS) completed the 100 back in 58.09. In the 200 fly, Tay Thomas (Pleasant Hill, Calif./College Park HS) clocked a time of 2:09.42. In the 50 free, Alexandra Browne (Arlington, Va./Washington-Liberty HS) notched a time of 24.25. Anna Ryan (Alamo, Calif./Monte Vista HS) earned a time of 53.57 in the 100 free. In the 200 back, Lindsay Hemming (Orinda, Calif./Miramonte HS) posted a time of 2:07.93. Ari Yeh (San Jose, Calif./Archbishop Mitty HS) swam the 100 fly in 59.56.

Pepperdine found success in the 200 medley relay as the group of Taylor, Sydney Abild (Holyoke, Mass./Northampton HS), Layla Busquets (Diablo, Calif./Monte Vista HS) and Browne took first as they notched a time of 1:46.45.

The Waves also took second place in seven other individual events in addition to taking second in the 200 medley relay.

DIVING

The meet also featured the 1-meter and 3-meter diving competitions. Pepperdine took the top-four spots in both events.

In the 1-meter, Delainey Pisaruk (Phoenix, Ariz./Pinnacle HS) earned a score of 234.10, Amanda Wong (Santa Ana, Calif./Foothill HS) posted a total of 231.15, Lexie Martin (Keller, Texas/Keller HS) tallied 224.85 points and Anna Johnson (East Lyme, Conn./East Lyme HS) totaled 220.20 points.

In the 3-meter, Martin notched 247.28 points, Wong earned 243.08 points, Johnson tallied 226.65 points and Pisaruk posted a total of 216.83.

UP NEXT — After this weekend, Pepperdine’s divers will head to Mission Viejo, Calif. to compete in the MPSF Championships February 12-14.