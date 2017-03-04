Penny Oleksiak successfully training through injuries (Video)

  1 Coleman Hodges | March 04th, 2017 | Arena Pro Swim Series, Canada, International, News, Video

Reported by Karl Ortegon. 

WOMEN’S 100 FREE FINALS

  1. Mallory Comerford (UNAT) 53.91
  2. Zhu Menghui (China) 53.93
  3. Federica Pellegrini (Italy) 54.47
  4. Penny Oleksiak (Canada) 54.69
  5. Sandrine Mainville (Canada) 54.84
  6. Kelsi Worrell (Cardinal Aquatics) 55.08
  7. Kayla Sanchez (HPC Ontario) 55.14
  8. Freya Anderson (GBR) 55.53

Using a very strong back half, Mallory Comerford popped a 53.91 for the win here. The Louisville sophomore, who just won the ACC title in this event last week, broke 54 for the first time in her career. Comerford came from behind to take down China’s Zhu Menghui (53.93) by two hundredths. Italy’s Federica Pellegrini and Canada’s Penny Oleksiak, the latter of which tied for Olympic gold in this event this summer finished in 3rd and 4th, respectively.

Comerford is now ranked 4th in the world for the season (which started in September), with Zhu’s 53.93 tying her for 5th.

2016-2017 LCM WOMEN 100 FREE

CATEAUS
CAMPBELL

03/03
53.15
2 SARAH
SJOSTROM		 SWE 53.21 01/29
3 MENGHUI
ZHU		 CHN 53.44 11/17
4 RIKAKO
IKEE		 JPN 53.68 02/17
4 MICHELLE
COLEMAN		 SWE 53.68 03/03

VIEW TOP 46»

Canada’s Michelle Williams took the B final with a 55.33.

1 Comment on "Penny Oleksiak successfully training through injuries (Video)"

CraigH

She is way too young to be having these types of injuries 🙁

1 minute 27 seconds ago
