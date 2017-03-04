Penny Oleksiak successfully training through injuries (Video)

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE FINALS

Mallory Comerford (UNAT) 53.91 Zhu Menghui (China) 53.93 Federica Pellegrini (Italy) 54.47 Penny Oleksiak (Canada) 54.69 Sandrine Mainville (Canada) 54.84 Kelsi Worrell (Cardinal Aquatics) 55.08 Kayla Sanchez (HPC Ontario) 55.14 Freya Anderson (GBR) 55.53

Using a very strong back half, Mallory Comerford popped a 53.91 for the win here. The Louisville sophomore, who just won the ACC title in this event last week, broke 54 for the first time in her career. Comerford came from behind to take down China’s Zhu Menghui (53.93) by two hundredths. Italy’s Federica Pellegrini and Canada’s Penny Oleksiak, the latter of which tied for Olympic gold in this event this summer finished in 3rd and 4th, respectively.

Comerford is now ranked 4th in the world for the season (which started in September), with Zhu’s 53.93 tying her for 5th.

Canada’s Michelle Williams took the B final with a 55.33.