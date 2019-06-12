Pebwick’s Response to ‘Do You Know Michael Phelps?’

Pebwick Chronicles – Episode II

Olympic-level swimmers — Michael Chadwick and Jacob Pebley — are Pebwick, and you are watching the Pebwick Chronicles.

Are you tall? Do non-swimmers ask if you play basketball? Do they ask if you know Michael Phelps once you explain you’re a swimmer? If so, then you suffer from tall-swimmer-itis, and you have it for live. You might as well lean in and make life work for you. You can start by getting the right t-shirt. Not a shirt that exposes your belly or your backside upper-crack. You need a t-shirt made exclusively for you, for the tall swimmer….a TallSlim Tee.

Founded in 2014, TallSlim Tees designs and sells t-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, polos, henleys, button-up shirts, and sweatshirts for tall, lean men. The TallSlim Tees partnership with Chadwick and Pebley — who their USA Swimming teammates jokingly call “Pebwick” — is fitting, given their years-long struggle to find clothes that properly drape over their swimmer bodies.

About TallSlim Tees

TallSlim Tees was founded in 2014 by Dan Deceuster after years of personal frustration with t-shirt sizes. Brands with tall sizes only added a little extra length to their shirts. Big and tall sizes were plenty long but far too big everywhere else. He decided to do something about it and designed a custom t-shirt customized specifically for tall, lean men.

TallSlim Tees is a SwimSwam partner.