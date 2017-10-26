Peaty, Guy & Proud Up For British Swimming Athlete Of The Year

The 2017 British Swimming Awards will be celebrated shortly, but in the meantime fans can cast their own vote among the nominees on the British Swimming website.

The 3 nominees within the ‘Swimming Athlete of the Year’ category include world record holder Adam Peaty, two-time Olympic silver medalist James Guy and World Champion butterflyer Ben Proud.

Voting is open through October 28th. In the meantime, hear from both Peaty and Guy in the videos below, courtesy of British Swimming. Both athletes tress the importance of staying grounded and surrounding oneself with a dependable support network. The men are also looking forward to the 2018 Commonwealth Games, where they’re out to show the world what they’ve got.