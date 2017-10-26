TYR Sport Signs Olympian & 2X World Championship Medalist Ross Murdoch

TYR Sport is proud to welcome Olympian and 2x World Championship medalist Ross Murdoch to its roster of sponsored athletes.

Since the onset of his swimming career, Ross has made a name for himself at the highest level of competition. In addition to representing Great Britain at the Summer Games, the breaststroke specialist has also earned gold medal accolades at major races including European & World Championships, as well as the Commonwealth Games.

“I am proud and excited to be representing TYR Sport,” began Murdoch. With innovative, world-class apparel, TYR creates a platform for me to train and perform at my best. I’m delighted to be representing such a quality brand, and with their expertise and support I am confident I will achieve my goals in the next chapter of my swimming career.”

Matt DiLorenzo, Chief Executive Officer of TYR Sport added:

“Team TYR is proud to sponsor and support Ross Murdoch. He has already proven to be an enormous talent, and we look forward to watching his swimming career continue to unfold.”

Murdoch joins a growing roster of standout swimmers including 12x Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte, 6x Olympic medalist Matt Grevers, 4x Olympian and Danish record holder Jeanette Ottesen and Olympic Bronze Medalist Rikke Møller Pedersen.

As a brand TYR continues to expand its global footprint with partnerships that include the British Swimming Federation, USA Swimming, US Masters Swimming, The Fédération Française de Natation, Swiss Swimming, the Danish Swimming Federation and Singapore Swimming.

About TYR

Named for TYR, the Norse god of warriors, our company is committed to cultivating a culture of greatness, both in and out of the water. Through vision and American ingenuity, we have become a brand synonymous with the athlete.

From the planning stages to the production floor, everything we do revolves around synthesizing creativity, experience and competition. For us, engineering the most advanced performance products is more than just a goal, it’s a requirement.

Press Release courtesy of TYR Sport, a SwimSwam partner.