Alabama Heads To Auburn For Friday Meet

Press Release courtesy of Alabama Athletics

Alabama swimming and diving travels to Auburn to take on the Tigers Friday, marking the Crimson Tide’s second meet in three days. The diving portion of the meet is slated to get underway at 11:45 a.m. CT, while swimming will start at 1 p.m. CT at the James E. Martin Aquatic Center.

Alabama head coach Dennis Pursley’s men’s and women’s squads are both 1-1 overall and 0-1 in Southeastern Conference competition following Wednesday’s meet against Florida.

After opening the season at Delta State in mid-September, Alabama is in the midst of a two-meet SEC swing that started with its home opener Wednesday against the Gators and extends to its first SEC road meet of the season Friday.

Through the first two months of the season, junior Laurent Bams has been explosive. His 47.19 in the 100 butterfly at Delta State still ranks in the top-10 nationally. On Wednesday, in the first 100 breaststroke of his collegiate career, he cranked out a 53.40 which ranks him third nationally and fourth all-time at Alabama. Bams is also ranked in the top-20 nationally in the 50 freestyle.

On the women’s side of the slate, freshman Flora Molnar clocked a 50.18 in the 100 freestyle against the Gators, which ranks her ninth all-time at Alabama in that event just two meets into her UA career. She is also ranked in the top-25 nationally in both the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly heading into Friday’s meet.

Other Crimson Tide swimmers ranked in the top-10 nationally heading into the weekend include: Junior Robert Howard (100 freestyle), senior Luke Kaliszak (100 backstroke), senior Christopher Reid (200 backstrokes), senior Will Freeman (200 butterfly), senior Mia Nonnenberg (1,650 freestyle), sophomore Daniel Kober (1,650 freestyle) and freshman Alex Robinson (1,650 freestyle).

For all the latest information on the Alabama swimming and diving teams, follow AlabamaSwimDive on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. General athletic news can be found @UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and Alabama Athletics on Facebook.