Paris 2024 Sells 3.25 Million Olympic Tickets During 1st Phase; 2nd Draw Starts Soon

About 3.25 million tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympics were sold during the initial “Make Your Games” pack sales phase, marking the largest-ever sale of tickets in France.

The sports for which the most tickets were sold included soccer, athletics, rugby 7s, basketball and volleyball.

Two-thirds of ticket purchasers were French, 45% were women, and 44% were aged under 35. A total of 158 different countries were represented. Around half of the tickets cost €50 or less, while 4.5% were priced at €200 or more.

The second draw registration phase opens on Wednesday, 500 days before the Paris 2024 Olympics. Registration for the second phase’s draw runs from March 15 to April 20 with the sale itself beginning on May 11. Individual tickets will be available for all Olympic sports, including the most sought-after finals as well as opening and closing ceremonies. You can register at tickets.paris2024.org.

In total, 10 million tickets will be sold for next summer’s Olympics. About 80% will be made available on the official ticketing platform, while the other 20% is distributed to local authorities, various partners, broadcasters, and the sports community in France and abroad.

At the end of this year, the remaining tickets will be available for purchase on a ‘first come, first served’ basis. Paralympic Games ticketing will open this autumn.