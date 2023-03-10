Sprinter Courtney Watts (2023) Commits to Boston College

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Courtney Watts of Vienna, Virginia, has committed to swim and dive at Boston College beginning in the fall of 2023. Watts was a stand-out age group swimmer, and back in 2016 she was an honorable mention for our 10 & Under Age Group Swimmer of the Year Swammy Award.

“I’m so excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and swimming careers at Boston College! Thank you to the coaches, family, and friends who have supported me throughout this process. GO EAGS!”

Watts is finishing up her senior year at Holton-arms High School over state lines in Bethesda, Maryland, and competes year-round for Machine Aquatics in Arlington, Virginia. Watts is a freestyle and backstroke specialist. She had a great meet at the 2022 NCSA Spring Championships, hitting best times in most of her primary events. She placed 36th in finals for both the 200-yard freestyle (1:51.16) and the 100-yard back (56.02). She also achieved best times in the prelims of the 200-yard backstroke and the 50-yard freestyle, where she swam 2:02.75, and 24.00, respectively.

Best Times SCY:

50 free — 24.00

100 free — 51.99

200 free –1:51.16

500 free — 5:00.16

100 back — 56.02

200 back — 2:02.75

Boston College competes in the Atlantic Coast Conference which has the notoriety of being part of the Power 5. The Golden Eagle women placed last out of twelve teams at the 2023 ACC Championships with a score of 179 points. Reigning NCAA Champions Virginia won the title with a score of 1,536 points. This was Head Coach Joe Brinkman’s first season coaching the Boston College men’s and women’s teams, leading them to a massively successful season despite their position at ACCs. Between the two teams, they set at least 13 new program records throughout the season.

With her current best times, Watts would be out of scoring range at ACCs in her best events. Her highest places would have been 47th in the 200-yard free, 33rd in the 100-yard back, and 39th in the 200-yard back. The lady Golden Eagles have a roster well-distributed across stroke specialties, and Watts projects to fall about mid-pack for most of her best events. There is a strong group of backstroke/freestyle specialists however, led by Adair Sands who was 15th in the 200-yard backstroke at ACCs in 1:57.98, and the highest point scorer for the women’s team.

Watts is currently the only women’s team commit to Boston College’s class of 2027.

