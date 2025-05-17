Papastamos Qualifies For Singapore In Men’s 400 IM At Greek Championships

94th NATIONAL GREEK CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, May 16th – Monday, May 19th

Thessaloniki, Greece

LCM (50m)

Day 1 Recap

Results

The 2025 National Greek Championships saw day two unfold from Thessaloniki with swimmers vying for the opportunity to represent the nation at this summer’s World Championships.

Although Dimitrios Markos fell short of the World Aquatics ‘A’ qualification time of 1:46.70 needed to qualify for Singapore in the men’s 200m free, the 23-year-old captured his 3rd consecutive national victory in the event.

Markos got to the wall in a time of 1:47.06, grabbing gold ahead of Konstantinos Englezakis who hit 1:47.80, followed by Nikolaos Spatharakis who notched 1:50.25.

On his performance, Markos told the Greek Swimming Federation, “I am happy, I am maintaining the streak.”

The national record in the women’s 100m breaststroke fell at the hands of Nikoleta Pavlopoulou who busted out a lifetime best of 1:08.39.

That destroyed the previous Greek national standard of 1:09.98 Angeliki Exarchou put on the books in 2009.

Pavlopoulou said post-race, “Victory is always important. Fatigue is building up but we are trying to help the team and set remarkable times. I have fulfilled my goals this year after an operation I underwent, I am improving, I am setting a record, I am happy and complete.”

Anna Ntountounaki was the victor in the women’s 50m fly, producing a gold medal-worthy result of 26.41 as her 11th consecutive title in the event and her 26th national gold medal overall.

Stergios-Marios Bilas followed up on his 50m free gold from last night with another top finish in the men’s 50m fly.

Bilas stopped the clock at 23.56, coming within half a second of his own national record of 23.06 established at last year’s European Championsips.

Finally, 24-year-old Apostolos Papastamos doubled up on his 200m IM gold from last night with a victory in the longer 400m IM.

He punched a time of 4:14.37 to beat the field by over 2 seconds en route to dipping under the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 4:17.48 needed to qualify for the World Championships.

Papstamos is the reigning European Championships gold medalist in this event, courtesy of the 4:10.83 lifetime best he scored in Belgrade last year.