2025 CIF State Swimming Championships: Live Updates

2025 CIF State Swimming and Diving Championships

May 15-17, 2025

Clovis West High School — Fresno, Calif.

SCY (25 Yards)

California’s high school swimming season concludes today at Clovis West High School in Fresno, with the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) State Championship finals taking place this morning.

Stay up to date with all the action below as SwimSwam provides real-time updates throughout the meet.

Last Time Out

Santa Margarita swept the team titles at the 2024 State Championships, dominating both the girls’ and boys’ competitions. On the girls’ side, Santa Margarita captured the crown with 210 points, comfortably ahead of Carondelet, who finished 2nd with 158. Clovis West, competing on home turf, secured 3rd with 151 points.

In the boys’ competition, Santa Margarita pulled away from the field, finishing with 248 points to secure the top spot. Northwood claimed 2nd place with 196.5 points, while Loyola rounded out the top three with 189 points.

Schedule of Events

200 Medley Relay

200 Freestyle

200 IM

50 Freestyle

100 Butterfly

100 Freestyle

500 Freestyle

200 Freestyle Relay

100 Backstroke

100 Breaststroke

400 Freestyle Relay

Record Board

Girls’ Meet Record Girls’ National High School Record Event Boys’ National High School Record Boys’ Meet Record Santa Margarita, 1:39.04 (2022) Carmel, 1:36.98 (2023) 200 Medley Relay Hindsdale Central, 1:26.75 (2025) Santa Margarita, 1:29.01 (2023) Justina Kozan, 1:44.63 (2022) Katie Ledecky, 1:41.55 (2015) 200 Freestyle Maximus Williamson, 1:30.46 (2025) Rex Maurer, 1:33.58 (2023) Teagan O’Dell, 1:53.38 (2023) Teagan O’Dell, 1:53.38 (2023) 200 IM Maximus Williamson, 1:40.81 (2024) Colin Geer, 1:44.94 (2023) Jada Duncan, 22.26 (2025) Gretchen Walsh, 21.59 (2020) 50 Freestyle Maximus Williamson, 19.08 (2025) Yury Kuzmenko, 19.55 (2025) Jada Duncan, 52.14 (2025) Claire Curzan, 49.24 (2022) 100 Butterfly Scotty Buff, 44.97 (2023) Ethan Hu, 45.72 (2019) Teagan O’Dell, 48.02 (2025, relay lead-off) Gretchen Walsh, 46.98 (2020) 100 Freestyle Maximus Williamson, 41.54 (2025) Ethan Harrington, 42.92 (2023) Miranda Heckman, 4:41.53 (2017) Katie Ledecky, 4:26.58 (2015) 500 Freestyle Rex Maurer, 4:12.70 (2023) Matthew Chai, 4:15.09 (2022) Santa Margarita, 1:30.90 (2023) Santa Margarita, 1:29.61 (2023) 200 Freestyle Relay Keller, 1:19.21 (2024) Northgate, 1:21.36 (2023) Teagan O’Dell, 50.82 (2025) Claire Curzan, 49.61 (2022) 100 Backstroke Will Modglin, 45.08 (2023) Jonah Cooper, 46.62 (2018) Zoie Hartman, 59.66 (2018) Kaitlyn Dobler, 58.35 (2020) 100 Breaststroke Reece Whitley, 51.16 (2018) Ben Dillard, 52.74 (2019) Santa Margarita, 3:14.80 (2022) Santa Margarita, 3:14.80 (2022) 400 Freestyle Relay Keller, 2:53.80 (2024) Loyola, 2:56.14 (2023)

Real-Time Recap

The 200 medley relay kicked off the action, with the Santa Margarita girls upgrading last year’s bronze to gold in dominant fashion, winning by 1.95 seconds. Their quartet of Gracyn Aquino (25.70), Eileen Song (29.31), Chloe Stinson (24.16), and Victoria Mori (23.03) touched in 1:42.20.

San Ramon Valley (1:44.15) edged out Palo Alto (1:44.16) by just one-hundredth of a second for silver. The performances marked a big step forward for both programs—San Ramon finished 8th last year, while Palo Alto was 9th.

The boys’ race told a completely different story, with the top three teams separated by just 0.11 seconds at the final touch. Valley Christian—who didn’t even qualify for the ‘A’ final last year—emerged victorious in 1:30.85, edging out defending champions Clovis West High School (1:30.87), while 2024 8th-place finishers Davis High School also broke 1:31 with a time of 1:30.96.

Valley Christian’s foursome featured Garic Shao (23.87), Jack Cameron (24.63), Robert White III (23.43), and Princeton commit Yury Kuzmensko, who delivered a scorching 18.92 anchor split. Kuzmensko dove in with his team trailing Davis High by over a second at the 150 mark but surged home with the fastest anchor split in the field—nearly seven-tenths quicker than anyone else.

Girls’ 200 Medley Relay Podium:

Santa Margarita — 1:42.20 San Ramon Valley — 1:44.15 Palo Alto — 1:44.16

Boys’ 200 Medley Relay Podium:

Valley Christian — 1:30.85 Clovis West High School — 1:30.87 Davis High School — 1:30.96

Three swimmers broke the 1:50 barrier in the girls’ 200 free, led by a dominant performance from Mira Costa senior Bella Brito, who touched in 1:46.89 to win the state title by nearly three seconds.

The USC commit came just shy of her personal best—1:46.48 from last December’s Winter Junior Championships in Austin. She didn’t race this event at last year’s meet, instead opting for the 200 IM and 100 breast, where she placed 2nd and 1st, respectively.

Santiago High School sophomore Charlotte Milkie notched a time of 1:49.44, a bit off her lifetime best of 1:48.07 from December , while Granite Hills freshman Ella Morgan posted a 1:49.93, well shy of the 1:48.13 she swam just last week.

In the boys’ race, Foothill sophomore Luka Mijatovic busted out a new career best of 1:33.52 to win the state championship by over two seconds, breaking the 1:34 barrier for the first time and improving on his runner-up performance from last year. He also eclipsed his previous best of 1:34.10 from April and shaved six hundredths off Rex Maurer’s 2023 meet record of 1:33.58.

Mijatovic’s splits today were 21.86, 23.61, 24.02, and 24.03 for his four 50s, compared to 22.16, 23.84, 24.20, and 23.90 from his previous PB, with most of his time drop coming from the front 100.

Point Loma sophomore Alex Pletcher (1:35.63) and Kings Academy junior Nathan Foucu (1:35.78) also earned podium finishes, with Pletcher breaking his prelims best time of 1:36.00 and Foucu just shy of his 1:35.40 best.

Girls’ 200 Freestyle Podium:

Bella Brito (Mira Costa) — 1:46.89 Charlotte Milkie (Santiago) — 1:49.44 Ella Morgan (Granite Hills) — 1:49.93

Boys’ 200 Freestyle Podium:

Luke Mijatovic (Foothills) — 1:33.52 *Meet Record* Alex Pletcher (Point Loma) — 1:35.63 Nathan Foucu (Kings Academy) — 1:35.78

Santa Margarita senior Teagan O’Dell captured gold in the girls’ 200 IM, finishing in 1:53.96 to win by a commanding five seconds. Though a bit off her personal best of 1:52.63 and the 1:53.38 national high school record, she was faster in yesterday’s prelims with a 1:53.72. Los Altos sophomore Maren Byrne was the only other girl to crack the 2-minute barrier, posting a best time of 1:59.54 for silver. West Ranch freshman Emma Hussein took 3rd with a 2:00.96, about a second off her career-record 2:00.00.

O’Dell has versatility reminiscent of Alex Walsh and Bella Sims, making her an incredibly valuable addition to the rebuilding Cal Bears. She holds class-leading times in the 200 freestyle, both backstroke distances, and both IM events. We ranked her No. 2 in our Girls’ Class of 2025 recruit rankings—trailing only Olympic champion Alex Shackell, who leads the class in both butterfly events and the sprint freestyles.

In the boys’ competition, Dougherty Valley junior and Cal commit Songrui Wu dethroned defending champion Shareed Elaydi, an Archbishop Mitty sophomore, by setting a new meet record of 1:44.55.

Elaydi came close to breaking the record himself, touching in 1:44.96—just shy of the previous meet record of 1:44.94 set by Colin Geer, now a Michigan swimmer, in 2023.

Wu’s swim was a huge improvement from his fourth-place finish last year, when he clocked 1:47.04. He also shattered his personal best of 1:45.24 from earlier this April, while Elaydi narrowly missed his own best time of 1:44.79 from December’s Winter Juniors.

Splits Comparison:

Wu Elaydi Butterfly 22.91 22.74 Backstroke 25.17 (48.08) 26.32 (49.06) Breaststroke 31.50 (1:19.58) 29.74 (1:18.80) Freestyle 24.97 (1:44.55) 26.16 (1:44.96)

Notre Dame commit Brady Calkins of Jesuit claimed bronze in 1:49.36, about a second off his 1:48.29 career best.

Girls’ 200 IM Podium:

Teagan O’Dell (Santa Margarita) — 1:53.96 Maren Byrne (Los Altos) — 1:59.54 Emma Hussein (West Ranch) — 2:00.96

Boys’ 200 IM Podium:

Songrui Wu (Dougherty Valley) — 1:44.55 *Meet Record* Shareef Elaydi (Archbishop Mitty) — 1:44.96 Brady Calkins (Jesuit) — 1:49.36

Whitney junior and UCLA commit Jada Duncan was simply too quick to catch in the girls’ 50 free, successfully defending her title with a meet record swim of 22.23. That gold-medal effort clipped her own record of 22.26 from prelims, and while not a personal best, it was just shy of the 22.14 she notched at December’s Winter Juniors.

Campolindo freshman Stella Canoles snagged silver in 22.49, dropping from her previous best of 22.79. Irvington sophomore Alison Su rounded out the podium with the only other sub-23 showing in the field, equaling her personal standard of 22.94 in the process.

After his sizzling 18.92 relay split earlier in the session, Valley Christian junior and Princeton commit Yury Kuzmenko returned to the pool and clocked 19.74 to win the boys’ 50 free, standing as the only swimmer under the 20-second barrier. He was slightly off his 19.55 lifetime best and meet record from prelims.

West Park’s Jordan Ragland (20.05) and last year’s runner-up Tyler Porter (20.08) of Bellarmine, both juniors, also earned spots on the podium. Ragland, a Louisville commit, has been as fast as 19.69 in his career. Porter has also been a quick 19.49 in the past.

Girls’ 50 Freestyle Podium:

Jada Duncan (Whitney) — 22.23 *Meet Record* Stella Canoles (Campolindo) — 22.49 Alison Su (Irvington) — 22.94

Boys’ 50 Freestyle Podium: