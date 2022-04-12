Pan-Am Champ Charlie Swanson on Moving to Austin, Training with UT Pro Group

While Filming a Practice with the Texas Men (video coming soon), we spoke with former Michigan All-American and 2019 Pan American Champion in the 400 IM, Charlie Swanson. Swanson, who competed for Energy Standard in ISL Season 3, recently moved from Ann Arbor to Austin to train with the Texas Pro Group. Swanson discusses what training is like with the UT men and what his future in swimming looks like.

(Also, sorry about the wind, did not think they were practicing outside that day)