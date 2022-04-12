ACC ‘B’ Finalist Hannah Womer to Transfer to LSU for 5th Year

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Hannah Womer will be transferring to LSU to use her 5th year of eligibility this fall. Womer is the second fifth year LSU has announced will be joining the team this fall as Noah Cumby will be joining the men’s team.

Womer swam her first four years at Florida State. At this year’s ACC Championships, Womer finished 16th in the 200 IM (2:01.88), 24th in the 100 fly (54.01), and 27th in the 200 fly (2:00.24). She was the 11th highest scorer for the team as she scored 12 points.

Best times in yards:

100 fly: 53.38 (2022 Miami-FL vs. FSU Dual)

200 fly: 1:57.74 (2022 Miami-FL vs. FSU Dual)

200 IM: 1:58.77 (2022 ACC Championships)

50 free: 22.98 (2020 ACC Championships)

Athletes were allowed an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 during the 2020-2021 season. Many athletes took this extra year this past season, but the number is expected to fall over the next few years.

LSU will be heading into its second season under head coach Rick Bishop. The women’s team finished eighth out of 12 teams at the 2022 SEC Championships.

Womer has the chance to make an immediate impact for the Tigers. Her best times in the 100 fly and 200 IM would have been the fastest on the women’s roster this past season. Notably, no one was under 2:00 in the 200 IM for LSU, but Womer swam a best time of 1:58.77 in the prelims session of the 2022 ACC Championships and has the potential to bring a big boost there. Womer’s 200 fly would have been second on the LSU roster this past season.

