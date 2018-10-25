Pac 12 Networks Will Broadcast Cal-Stanford Women’s Meet

Pac-12 Networks has announced its winter broadcast coverage schedule, and in addition to live coverage for the men’s and women’s swimming & diving championships, they will also air the annual Cal-Stanford rivalry dual meet on February 16th.

The two teams have combined to win 6 of the last 10 NCAA Division I Championships in women’s swimming & diving and 9 of the last 10 Pac-12 Championships.

The two teams will face off at Cal’s Spieker Pool at noon on February 16th. The Stanford women have won the last 3 matchups, with Cal last winning 158-142 in 2015. Stanford leads the all-time dual meet series 38-7.

Last 10 Cal-Stanford Matchups:

2018 – Stanford W 186-110

2017 – Stanford W 177-123

2016 – Stanford W 172-128

2015 – Cal W 158-142

2014 – Stanford W 167-133

2013 – Cal W 154.5-145.5

2012 – Stanford W 174-126

2011 – Cal W 155-145

2010 – Stanford W 162-129

2009 – Stanford W 177-123

In each of the last 5 seasons, the team that has won the dual meet has placed higher at the NCAA Championships. The last time that wasn’t true was in 2012, where Stanford dominated the dual meet 174-126 but Cal won the NCAA title. Stanford was 4th at NCAAs that year in Lea Maurer’s last season ass head coach.

Pac-12 Championship Schedule: