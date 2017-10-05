Pac-12 Announces Winter Sports Television Schedule

The Pac-12 Network announced its television schedule for winter sports on Tuesday.

Winter coverage will kick off with the USA College Challenge on October 21st and 22nd, in which Pac-12 all-stars and USA National Team-ers will race head-to-head.

In only its second year, the meet will include swimmers from at least Utah, Stanford, Cal, USC, and Arizona. The National Team roster has yet to be released, but last year’s meet included Tom Shields, Cody Miller, Michael Andrew, and many more of swimming’s best. Both days will be televised, with coverage beginning at 6:00 p.m. PST on Saturday, and 11:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The network will also broadcast parts of the Pac-12 conference championships. Women’s swimming as well as men’s and women’s diving will air on February 24th beginning at 6:30 p.m. PST, and men’s swimming on March 3rd at 6:30 p.m.

Coverage is slim compared to last year, when the networks broadcast three days of both the men’s and women’s conference championships, as well a few high-profile dual meets. More meets may be added at a later date.

Full schedule: