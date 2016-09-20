Orlando, Fla. to Host 2018 UANA Pan American Masters Championship

The Central Florida YMCA is pleased to announce that Union Americana de Natacion (UANA) has selected Orlando and the Central Florida YMCA to host the 2018 Pan American Masters Championship. The Championship will be held at the YMCA Aquatic Center on the famous International Drive in Orlando, Florida. U.S. Masters Swimming, the national governing body for adult swimming, led the process that resulted in Orlando’s selection by UANA.

“It is an honor for the YMCA of Central Florida to host The UANA Pan American Masters Championships,” says Rowdy Gaines, Vice President of Aquatics. “We recognize the prestige of hosting this international event and our Masters teams, corporate partners and incredible volunteers are so excited to welcome the world of Masters Aquatics to Orlando for the first time. The Masters family is very special to me and I can’t wait to swim the 50 meter freestyle and relays with my own teammates!”

The UANA is the organization that oversees amateur aquatic sports competition in the Western Hemisphere and granted the USMS’ bid to host the games this year. This will be only the second time the USA has hosted the biennial event, and the first time that it will be hosted in Orlando.

“UANA is looking forward to hosting the 2018 UANA Pan American Masters Championships in Orlando,” says Mel Goldstein, President of UANA. “This event will attract approximately 2,500 athletes from 43 Swimming Federations in North, South, Central America and the Caribbean. The popularity of Orlando will make this the largest Masters event, other than a World Championship, that North America has ever held.”

The 2018 UANA Pan American Masters Championship will start July 25, 2018, and will run until Aug. 12. Championship events include swimming, diving, synchronized swimming, water polo and open water swimming. The schedule for these events is as follows:

● Masters Diving: July 25-27, 2018

● Masters Swimming: July 28 – August 3, 2018

● Open Water: August 4 and 5, 2018

● Masters Water Polo: August 59, 2018

● Open Synchro: August 10-12, 2018

“The YMCA Aquatic Center is one of the most respected aquatic centers in the country,” says USMS CEO Dawson Hughes. “They have experience hosting large events and the facility, volunteers and community support to showcase this international event.”

Rosen Hotels & Resorts is the hotel partner for The 2018 UANA Pan American Masters Championship and is a sponsor of the YMCA Aquatic Center. Founder, Harris Rosen, is a noted philanthropist and humanitarian within the community who has donated more than $1 million to the YMCA of Central Florida and currently serves on the board of directors for the YMCA Aquatic Center.

“Our YMCA Aquatic Center is a treasured Orlando resource,” says Harris Rosen, founder and president of the award winning Rosen Hotels & Resorts. “We have nationally respected swim programs and existing events that draw significant tourism. Most importantly, the Y teaches thousands each year to be water safe. To have a prestigious international event like the Pan American Championships is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire staff at the Aquatic Center. We are proud to be the official hotel and resort partner.”

About Union Americana de Natacion

UANA is a sports organization representing the Western Hemisphere, including South America, Central America, Canada and the USA, with the purpose of organizing, supervising and controlling the amateur aquatics activities of Swimming, Diving, Water Polo, Synchronized Swimming, Masters Swimming and Open Water. For more information, visit uanaaquatics.org.

About U.S. Masters Swimming

U.S. Masters Swimming encourages adults to enjoy the health, fitness, and social benefits of swimming by providing more than 2,000 adult swimming programs and events across the country, including open water and pool competitions. USMS’s nearly 65,000 members range from age 18 to 99 and include swimmers of all ability levels. USMS, a nonprofit, also trains and certifies coaches and provides online workouts, a bimonthly member magazine, monthly eNewsletters, and technique articles and videos at usms.org.

About YMCA of Central Florida

For over 130 years, the YMCA of Central Florida has focused on strengthening communities through Youth Development, Healthy Living and Social Responsibility. Operating 27 YMCA Family Centers across Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Lake and Marion counties, the Y is on a mission to improve the lives of all in Central Florida by connecting individuals, families and communities with opportunities based on Christian values that strengthen Spirit, Mind and Body. As one of the area’s largest nonprofits, Y serves over 400,000 Central Floridians per year and employs 1,800 Y staff who join together with thousands of donors, volunteers and advocates to empower our community for good. To join the cause or for more information, visit ymcacentralflorida.com.

About Rosen Hotels and Resorts

Rosen Hotels & Resorts owns and operates seven quality Orlando hotels in the center of world famous attractions, shopping and entertainment. All seven properties are minutes from the YMCA Aquatic Center, Orange County Convention Center, Universal Orlando® Resorts, SeaWorld Orlando® and Walt Disney World®. Guided by founder and President Harris Rosen’s unsurpassed standards of quality and service, the company’s team of experienced professionals will help make your Orlando vacation a memorable experience. For more information, visit rosenhotels.com.

This swimming release is courtesy of The YMCA of Central Florida.