Olympic Medalist Matsushita Puts Up In-Season 1:56.73 200 IM

17th TOKYO SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, June 6th – Sunday, June 8th

Tokyo Aquatics Centre

LCM (50m)

Recap #1

Results

The 17th Tokyo Swimming Championships concluded today with Olympic silver medalist Tomoyuki Matsushita putting up another powerful performance, this time in the men’s 200m IM.

As a follow-up to the solid in-season 4:08.71 400m IM he clocked earlier in the meet, 19-year-old Matsushita ripped a mark of 1:56.73 to lead the charge at this non-selection competition.

Matsushita beat his competitors by over half a second by splitting 25.23/29.60 (54.83)/34.26/27.64. Kosuke Makino reaped silver in a strong 1:57.40 while Hideaki Hashimoto placed 3rd well back in 2:02.31.

Matsushita’s effort this evening represented a near-lifetime best, falling just .38 outside his PB of 1:56.36, which he notched at the Japan Swim this past March to qualify for the World Championships. That checked the teen in as Japan’s third-swiftest performer in the 200m IM and ranked him third in the world this season.

Continuing her impressive momentum at 34 years of age, veteran Satomi Suzuki claimed her 2nd gold here, topping the women’s 50m breaststroke podium.

Suzuki nabbed gold in a mark of 30.78, beating the former meet record of 31.31 in the process.

Runner-up Reona Aoki also cleared the former meet standard, hitting 31.11 for silver while Nana Yamoto rounded out the podium in 32.16.

Olympic finalist Suzuki has already been as fast as 30.36 this season, a time she produced at the Japan Swim to rank 8th in the world. She already nabbed 100m breast gold here in 1:06.91 after putting up 1:06.00 in the prelims.

The men’s edition of the 50m breaststroke also saw its meet record bite the dust. Toshinari Yanagisawa got it done for gold in 27.34, dipping under the former meet benchmark of 27.53.

Silver medalist Taku Taniguchi was also better than the former meet record, logging 27.41 for silver while former world record holder Ippei Watanabe bagged bronze tonight in 27.76.

It was a tight battle from start to finish in the men’s 200m fly, with So Ogata eking out the victory ahead of Genki Terakado by just .01.

Ogata earned the top prize in a mark of 1:55.35 while Terakado settled for silver in 1:55.36. Takumi Terada was the bronze medalist in 1:58.74.

Ogata opened in 55.25 to fall just slightly behind Terakado’s front half of 55.06 before Ogata surged ahead to ultimately touch first.

Terakado took the 2fly title at the Japan Swim, ripping a time of 1:54.73 to rank 5th in the world this season. Ogata was right behind him at that competition, scoring 1:55.34 to rank 14th.

Additional Winners