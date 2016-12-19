Olympic Champion, Florida Coach Anthony Nesty – Documentary Film

Do you have (or, swammers, did you have) that one competitor that keeps the fire burning? For me, it was the University of Florida‘s Anthony Nesty. When you retire, you’re surprised by how much you appreciated them, even loved them in a way. Anthony, for me, gave swim practice purpose. Enduring repeat fly sets on an 18,000 yard day somehow became bearable, a body-numbing ritual fueled by endless head-games–always imagining him in the next lane. We went to opposing SEC schools, but Anthony was my training partner, the best training partner, and I’m so grateful for him.

If you don’t know University of Florida Associate Head Coach Anthony Nesty‘s story as an athlete, please take a few minutes to watch this great short-form documentary film. Anthony was (and is) a swim star, an Olympic icon, and adorned by his home country of Surinam.

Details via youtube: Documentary on University of Florida Associate Head Coach and Olympic Gold Medalist Anthony Nesty. Filmed, edited, produced by: Blake Manganiello & Chloe Pappas. Featuring: Anthony Nesty, Brandon Garner and the University of Florida Swim Team. Music by Sophonic Media http://instrumentalsfree.com

Watch Anthony Nesty‘s entire 1988 Olympic 100 butterfly win against the great Matt Biondi: