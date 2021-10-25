Olympians Cammile Adams, Ryan Berube Among Inductees to Texas S&D Hall of Fame

The Texas Swimming & Diving Hall of Fame inducted 4 new members and 1 team, as well as giving out a Lifetime Achievement Award over the weekend.

The Texas Swimming & Diving Hall of Fame is based out of the University of Texas Swimming Center in Austin, but is designed to acknowledge contributions of individuals and teams throughout the state and at all levels.

The class inducted on Saturday was the Class of 2020.

Texas Swimming & Diving Hall of Fame Class of 2020

Cammile Adams (Swimmer)

(Swimmer) Ryan Berube (Swimmer)

Scott Donnie (Diver)

George Block (Coach & Administrator)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Tom and Carolyn Boak

Wally Pryor Distinguished Team: Alamo Area Aquatics Association

The class includes a trio of Olympic athletes: Former Cypress Woods High School and Texas A&M swimmer Cammile Adams, who finished 5th and 4th, respectively, at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, and was named a captain in 2016; Ryan Berube, a 26-time NCAA All-American and 1996 NCAA Swimmer of the Year at SMU who also won a relay gold medal at the 1996 Olympic Games; and the 1992 Olympic silver medalist on the 10-meter platform Scott Donie, who also competed collegiately at SMU. Donie is currently the head diving coach at Columbia University in New York City.

George Block was inducted for his success as a coach, which includes developing 9 Olympians, 50 UIL state gold medalists, and more than 285 NISCA All-Americans, working mostly in the San Antonio area. He also has served as vice-president of the USA Swimming Board of Directors and the president of both ASCA and WSCA.

The 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award was given to husband and wife duo Tom and Carolyn Boak for their contribution to Masters Swimming. Tom chaired various national USMS committees and served as USMS President from 1985-1989, then as USMS Treasurer from 2006-2007. He is currently on the USMS Board of Directors and the treasurer of United States Aquatic Sports. As a competitor, he was a three-time Masters World Champion in 1988. Carolyn has also served on the USMS Board of Directors, chaired the international committee, and served on both the championship and rules committees. As a competitor, she has set many masters world records.

Both are members of the International Swimming Hall of Fame: Carolyn as a competitor and Tom as a contributor.

Alamo Area Aquatics Association, the largest team in the San Antonio area, originated as an administrative umbrella organization in 1977 to help support multiple teams across the city. It would eventually be reorganized and unified into a program that has around 1,300 registered swimmers. The team has produced 20 Olympians representing 7 different countries in 3 different aquatic sports in the last 45 years.

Full Bios, Courtesy Texas Swimming & Diving Hall of Fame

Adams is a Houston native. She graduated from Cypress Woods High School in 2010 and Texas A&M University in 2014. Adams is a two-time Olympian (2012, 2016). At both Olympics, she swam the 200 butterfly and placed fifth and fourth respectively. At the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, she was nominated as the Women’s Team Captain. Adams now owns six SafeSplash Swim Schools around the Houston Area. She enjoys watching kids set goals for themselves and master skills in the pool. Promoting water safety in Houston is her dream job. Cammile and her husband, Rad Brannan, were married in October of 2016 and are in the process of adopting a child.

Ryan Berube A 26-time NCAA all-American swimmer, Berube finished his senior year at Southern Methodist University by being voted 1996 NCAA Swimmer of the Year after winning the 200 individual medley and the 100 and 200 backstroke. Internationally, he won relay gold medals at the 1993 World University Games and 1995 Pan American Games. His career culminated with an Olympic gold medal anchoring the 1996 4×200 freestyle relay in Atlanta, Georgia. Berube spent more than 20 years volunteering within USA Swimming before stepping aside to focus on philanthropic endeavors in Dallas. He is currently the Chairman of the Dallas chapter of Swim Across America, worked on the team that spearheaded the fundraising for SMU’s new aquatics facility, serves on the board of the southwest chapter of US Olympians, and manages to find a little time to coach young children in the pool. Berube is currently a wealth manager at UBS focused solely on entrepreneurial families, helping them grow and protect their assets. He lives in Dallas with his wife, Michele, and two sons, Jack and Rush.