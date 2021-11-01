Ohio State’s Amy Fulmer Clocks 49.1/1:46.5 FR in Quad with IU, VT, and Penn St

Ohio State, Indiana, Penn State, Virginia Tech Quad Meet

Friday – Saturday, October 29-30, 2021

McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, OH

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Team Scores

WOMEN

Ohio State – 225, VA Tech – 128

Ohio State – 190, Indiana – 163

Indiana – 217, VA Tech – 136

MEN

Indiana – 248, VA Tech – 105

Indiana – 273, Penn State – 77.5

Indiana – 230, Ohio State – 123

Ohio State – 207, VA Tech – 146

Ohio State – 250.5, Penn State – 100.5

VA Tech – 261, Penn State – 90

Ohio State hosted Indiana, Penn State, and Virginia Tech for a thrilling quad meet. The Buckeye women’s team took down Indiana and VT, while the IU men’s team won out.

Women’s Recap

Host team Ohio State brought it in the relays, winning 3 of 4. In the 200 medley relay, Emily Crane (24.60), Hannah Bach (27.46), Katherine Zenick (23.80), and Amy Fulmer (22.53) teamed up for a 1:38.39, beating Indiana by 1.55 seconds. Impressively, Ohio State beat Indiana on every leg of the relay, except free, where Ashley Turak tied Amy Fulmer‘s 22.53. In the 400 medley relay, Crane (54.78) was followed by breaststroker Josie Panitz (1:00.95), then Zenick (53.06) and Fulmer (48.50) swam fly and free respectively, resulting in a 3:37.29.

The Buckeyes also won the 200 free relay handily, with Zenick (23.16), Fulmer (22.04), Teresa Ivan (22.50), and Crane (22.63) combining for a 1:30.33. The same squad blew away the field in the 400 free relay, but freshman Teresa Ivan false started on the 3rd leg, and the team was DQ’d. Virginia Tech picked up a win in the event, as Sarah Shackelford (49.94), Anna Landon (50.87), Caroline Bentz (49.86), and Reka Gyorgy (50.84) posted a 3:21.51.

Indiana freshman Mariah Denigan continues to be the force we expected her to be in the distance events. Denigan kicked off her meet by winning the 500 free, swimming a 4:49.18 to touch as the only swimmer in the field under 4:51. She then went on to win the 1000 on day 2, clocking a 9:56.13 to win by 5 seconds.

Ohio State’s Josie Panitz and Indiana’s Noelle Peplowski went at it in the breaststroke events. Panitz got the first win, taking the 100 breast in 1:00.24, while Peplowski came in at 1:00.95. Peplowski then got the better of Panitz in the 200 breast, touching in 2:12.05. Panitz swam a 2:13.01 after leading by 1.23 seconds at the 100 mark.

Amy Fulmer was excellent for Ohio State, winning the 100 free and 200 free. Fulmer clocked a 49.19 in the 100 free, taking the event by nearly a second. The 100 was also a 1-2 punch for the Buckeyes, as Katherine Zenick came in 2nd at 50.11. Fulmer then went on to swim a 1:46.57 in the 200 free, besting the field by 1.5 seconds. Zenick would also win the 100 fly, posting a 53.87 to touch as the only swimmer in the field under 55 seconds.

VA Tech’s Emma Atkinson swept the backstroke events. In the 100 back, Atkinson swam a 54.42, narrowly beating a pair of IU freshmen. Kacey McKenna was 2nd, swimming a 54.46, while Anna Peplowski was 3rd in 54.56. It wasn’t nearly as close in the 200 back, where Atkinson clocked a 1:54.76, touching first by nearly 5 full seconds.

Men’s Recap

Ohio State’s sprint group is looking great again this year. The Buckeyes beat Indiana head-to-head in the 200 free relay, swimming a 1:17.89 (1:18.29 IU). They were incredibly consistent, with Hunter Armstrong splitting 19.56, Sem Andreis 19.60, Ruslan Gaziev (19.34), and Alex Quach 19.39. IU’s Gabriel Fantoni had the fastest split in the field, clocking a 19.18 on the 3rd leg.

The same Ohio State squad would get the better of Indiana on the 400 free relay as well. Armstrong led off in 43.52, followed by Andreis (43.27), Gaziev (43.02), and Quach (43.54) for an excellent early season time of 2:53.35.

The Hoosiers got their revenge in the medley relays, winning both. In the 200 medley relay, Gabriel Fantoni (21.02), Van Mathias (24.13), Brendan Burns (21.11), and Bruno Blaskovic (19.53) combined for a 1:25.79. Ohio State freshman Alex Quach appears to be just what the doctor ordered after the Buckeyes lost their flyer from last year, splitting a blistering 20.52 on the fly split of the Buckeyes relay this weekend.

Indiana had Brendan Burns on backstroke in the 400 medley (46.38), Mathias on breast (52.92), Fantoni on fly (45.33), and freshman Rafael Miroslaw (42.96) on free. They swam a 3:07.59, while Ohio State was 3:09.38.

U.S. Olympian Hunter Armstrong won an event this weekend, and oddly enough, it wasn’t the 100 back. Armstrong took the 100 free instead, swimming a 43.28 to lead teammate Ruslan Gaziev (43.52) into the wall. In the 100 back, Armstrong came in 3rd, swimming a 47.03. Instead, the 100 back was a 1-2 punch for IU, as Gabriel Fantoni won in 46.06, and Brendan Burns took 2nd in 46.38.

It was a backstroke sweep for the Hoosiers, as Brendan Burns clocked a 1:44.00 in the 200 back. It was another 1-2 finish for IU as well, as Fantoni took 2nd with a 1:44.13.

Virginia Tech picked up an individual win as AJ Pouch swam a 54.27 to win the 100 breast. He went on to win the 200 breast too, swimming a 1:58.43. Penn State also grabbed a win with Michael Daly swimming a 3:52.03 to win the 400 IM.