Ohio State Swim & Dive Heads To Notre Dame For Tim Welsh Classic

COLUMBUS, Ohio –The Ohio State women’s swimming and diving team and men’s swimming and diving team head to South Bend, Ind. for the Tim Welsh Classic, hosted by Notre Dame, Jan. 26-27. Sessions will be at 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Friday and there will be one session at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Women’s Meet Notes

The Buckeyes are the lone ranked women’s team competing in the meet, which will also feature the Fighting Irish, the Akron Zips, and Indiana State.

Ohio State is coming off a phenomenal meet against Michigan, where the Buckeyes earned a dominant 184-116 victory over the Wolverines. It was the Buckeyes’ third straight season winning a dual meet against Michigan, the first time in history Ohio State has ever defeated Michigan in three consecutive seasons.

Josephine Panitz was the winner of three individual events, placing first in the 100 breast (1:00.06), the 200 breast (2:12.46) and the 200 IM (2:00.96). Both her 100 and 200 breast times are NCAA B cuts.

was the winner of three individual events, placing first in the 100 breast (1:00.06), the 200 breast (2:12.46) and the 200 IM (2:00.96). Both her 100 and 200 breast times are NCAA B cuts. Teresa Ivan and Katherine Zenick finished first and second, respectively, in the 50 free. Ivan finished in 22.53 and Zenick finished in 22.54, which are both NCAA B standard times.

and finished first and second, respectively, in the 50 free. Ivan finished in 22.53 and Zenick finished in 22.54, which are both NCAA B standard times. Zenick picked up an individual victory in the 100 fly, touching the wall at 53.59, which is an NCAA B cut. Morgan Kraus (53.61), who placed second, also recorded an NCAA B standard time.

(53.61), who placed second, also recorded an NCAA B standard time. Amy Fulmer was victorious in the 100 free with an NCAA B standard time of 48.85.

was victorious in the 100 free with an NCAA B standard time of 48.85. Janie Boyle won the 3-meter dive with an NCAA Zones qualifying score of 320.25.

won the 3-meter dive with an NCAA Zones qualifying score of 320.25. Gwen Woodbury (9:49.34) won the 1000 free and Maya Geringer (4:49.10) won the 500 free.

(9:49.34) won the 1000 free and (4:49.10) won the 500 free. The Buckeyes also won both of the day’s relays. The relay team of Nyah Funderburke , Hannah Bach , Zenick and Ivan won the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:37.97 and the team of Zenick, Tristan Harrison , Fulmer and Ivan won the 400 free relay with a time of 3:16.43.

Men’s Meet Notes

The meet will be a top-15 matchup for the Buckeyes as they compete against the Fighting Irish. Akron and Indiana State do not have men’s programs.

The Buckeyes defeated Michigan, 163-137, in their most recent meet, downing the Wolverines for the third straight season. It is the first time since the early 1950’s Ohio State has won three consecutive dual meets against Michigan.

Ruslan Gaziev won two events for the Buckeyes. He placed first in the 100 back with a time of 46.77 and first in the 100 free with a time of 43.21. Both times are NCAA B standard times.

Charlie Clark was the winner of both distance events on the day. He turned in a time of 9:00.94 in the 1000 free and finished the 500 free in 4:23.56.

Tristan Jankovics also picked up two wins against the Wolverines, placing first in the 200 back (1:44.68) and the 200 IM (1:45.95). His 200 IM time is an NCAA B cut.

Lyle Yost took first in the 1-meter dive with an impressive score of 402.60, which is an NCAA Zones qualifying score.

In the 200 free, Tomas Navikonis placed first with an NCAA B standard time of 1:35.62.

The Buckeyes closed out the meet with an exciting victory in the 400 free relay, with the team of Navikonis, Mario McDonald, Shaw Satterfield and Gaziev finishing in 2:55.75.

