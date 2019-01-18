Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ohio State Set for Road Meet in Ann Arbor, Michigan

by SwimSwam 0

January 18th, 2019 Big Ten, College, News

Courtesy: Ohio State Athletics

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State swimming & diving team meets conference opponent and Top Five ranked Michigan for a dual on Saturday, Jan. 19 in Ann Arbor, Mich., at the Canham Natatorium. Action gets underway at 2 p.m. ET. The No. 14 men’s team goes up against the No. 4 Wolverines, and the No. 22 women compete against the No. 2-ranked Michigan women.

WAYS TO FOLLOW

Live results are available on mgoblue.com and on the Meet Mobile app. Keep up with the Buckeyes competing by following Ohio State Swimming & Diving on Twitter @OhioStSwimDive.

LAST TIME OUT

• The Buckeye men last competed against the No. 5 Florida and No 25 Kentucky squads, downing the Wildcats, 336-245, but falling to the Gators, 317.50-263.50.

• The No. 22 women competed tough but fell to the No. 10 Gators, 403-178, and the No. 13 Wildcats, 375-206.

• The men won 12 events overall, with Andrew Loy winning the 100 Free and 100 Back and Jason Mathews taking both the 100 Breast and 200 Breast.

• On the women’s side, Genevieve Angerame claimed the 1-Meter title and Molly Kowal took a win in the 1650 Free.

WEEKLY HONORS

• Freshman Jacob Fielding was named Big Ten Diver of the Week on Jan. 8, marking his fourth weekly honor this season.

• Against Florida and Kentucky, Fielding won the 1-Meter and Platform titles. His platform score of 374.85 is the sixth-best mark in the nation and third-best in the conference. Fielding has won six titles overall this season and has placed in the Top Two in at least one event every time out.

• Freshman Ruslan Gaziev was named Freshman of the Week on Oct. 3 after winning his first two individual races as a Buckeye, posting a 50 Free time of 20.19 and a 100 Free time of 43.79.

BUCKEYE LEADERS

Kathrin Demler leads the women’s team in four events, including the No. 9 400 IM time in all of college swimming at 4:07.06.

• Kowal leads the distance events, posting team-best times in the 500 Free and 1650 Free.

• Senior Lara Tarvit is the top diver on both 1-Meter and Platform, ranking fifth in the conference on the platform with a score of 265.35.

• Gaziev is the top sprinter on the men’s side, posting team-best times in the 50 Free, 100 Free and 200 Free.

Nick Hogsed is consistently the top finisher in the distance events, currently sixth in the 1650 Free out of conference swimmers.

• Ohio State has four divers from the men’s team in the Big Ten’s Top 10 on Platform and three divers on 1-Meter and 3-Meter.

SCOUTING THE WOLVERINES

• The women’s team is 6-0 in dual meets this season, most recently downing Indiana, 172-128, on Thursday, Jan. 17.

• The squad has earned eight weekly awards from the Big Ten Conference, led by four Freshman of the Week laurels for Maggie MacNeil.

• The Wolverines own 18 of the Top 10 times in the nation, including the No. 1 200 Free time from Siobhan Haughey at 1:41.77.

• MacNeil is No. 2 in the 100 Fly (49.97), No. 6 in the 100 Back (51.31) and No. 8 in the 50 Free (21.93).

• All five relays sit in the Top 10, including the No. 2 400 Medley Relay time of 3:28.87.

• The No. 4 Wolverine men own a 5-1 dual meet record, suffering the first loss of the season against No. 3 Indiana, 173.5-126.5, on Thursday, Jan. 17.

• The team features 14 of the Top 10 times in college swimming, including five times in the Top Two.

• Sophomore Ricardo Vargas accounts for three of those times, ranking first in the 500 Free (4:11.45) and the 1000 Free (8:46.64) as well as second in the 1650 Free (14:35.04).

• Junior Charlie Swanson swam the fastest 400 IM of the season with a time of 3:39.58, while sophomore Luiz Gustavo Borges is second in the 50 Free at 19.11.

UP NEXT
Ohio State travels to Notre Dame, Ind., for the Shamrock Invitational on Jan. 25-26.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!