Ohio State Set for Road Meet in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Courtesy: Ohio State Athletics

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State swimming & diving team meets conference opponent and Top Five ranked Michigan for a dual on Saturday, Jan. 19 in Ann Arbor, Mich., at the Canham Natatorium. Action gets underway at 2 p.m. ET. The No. 14 men’s team goes up against the No. 4 Wolverines, and the No. 22 women compete against the No. 2-ranked Michigan women.

WAYS TO FOLLOW

Live results are available on mgoblue.com and on the Meet Mobile app. Keep up with the Buckeyes competing by following Ohio State Swimming & Diving on Twitter @OhioStSwimDive.

LAST TIME OUT

• The Buckeye men last competed against the No. 5 Florida and No 25 Kentucky squads, downing the Wildcats, 336-245, but falling to the Gators, 317.50-263.50.

• The No. 22 women competed tough but fell to the No. 10 Gators, 403-178, and the No. 13 Wildcats, 375-206.

• The men won 12 events overall, with Andrew Loy winning the 100 Free and 100 Back and Jason Mathews taking both the 100 Breast and 200 Breast.

• On the women’s side, Genevieve Angerame claimed the 1-Meter title and Molly Kowal took a win in the 1650 Free.

WEEKLY HONORS

• Freshman Jacob Fielding was named Big Ten Diver of the Week on Jan. 8, marking his fourth weekly honor this season.

• Against Florida and Kentucky, Fielding won the 1-Meter and Platform titles. His platform score of 374.85 is the sixth-best mark in the nation and third-best in the conference. Fielding has won six titles overall this season and has placed in the Top Two in at least one event every time out.

• Freshman Ruslan Gaziev was named Freshman of the Week on Oct. 3 after winning his first two individual races as a Buckeye, posting a 50 Free time of 20.19 and a 100 Free time of 43.79.

BUCKEYE LEADERS

• Kathrin Demler leads the women’s team in four events, including the No. 9 400 IM time in all of college swimming at 4:07.06.

• Kowal leads the distance events, posting team-best times in the 500 Free and 1650 Free.

• Senior Lara Tarvit is the top diver on both 1-Meter and Platform, ranking fifth in the conference on the platform with a score of 265.35.

• Gaziev is the top sprinter on the men’s side, posting team-best times in the 50 Free, 100 Free and 200 Free.

• Nick Hogsed is consistently the top finisher in the distance events, currently sixth in the 1650 Free out of conference swimmers.

• Ohio State has four divers from the men’s team in the Big Ten’s Top 10 on Platform and three divers on 1-Meter and 3-Meter.

SCOUTING THE WOLVERINES

• The women’s team is 6-0 in dual meets this season, most recently downing Indiana, 172-128, on Thursday, Jan. 17.

• The squad has earned eight weekly awards from the Big Ten Conference, led by four Freshman of the Week laurels for Maggie MacNeil.

• The Wolverines own 18 of the Top 10 times in the nation, including the No. 1 200 Free time from Siobhan Haughey at 1:41.77.

• MacNeil is No. 2 in the 100 Fly (49.97), No. 6 in the 100 Back (51.31) and No. 8 in the 50 Free (21.93).

• All five relays sit in the Top 10, including the No. 2 400 Medley Relay time of 3:28.87.

• The No. 4 Wolverine men own a 5-1 dual meet record, suffering the first loss of the season against No. 3 Indiana, 173.5-126.5, on Thursday, Jan. 17.

• The team features 14 of the Top 10 times in college swimming, including five times in the Top Two.

• Sophomore Ricardo Vargas accounts for three of those times, ranking first in the 500 Free (4:11.45) and the 1000 Free (8:46.64) as well as second in the 1650 Free (14:35.04).

• Junior Charlie Swanson swam the fastest 400 IM of the season with a time of 3:39.58, while sophomore Luiz Gustavo Borges is second in the 50 Free at 19.11.

UP NEXT

Ohio State travels to Notre Dame, Ind., for the Shamrock Invitational on Jan. 25-26.