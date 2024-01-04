Ohio State Returns To Competition At Hawaii

Courtesy: Ohio State Athletics

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State swimmers will cap a two-week training trip in Hawaii with a dual meet against the Rainbow Warriors on Friday, Jan. 5 at 10:00 p.m. ET.

The Buckeyes have been in Honolulu since Dec. 26, where they have been training, exploring the island, and honoring the history of great Ohio State swimmers who came from the island.

Women’s Meet Notes

The Buckeyes were the winners of the Ohio State Fall Invitational, compiling 2,666 points over three days of competition.

In long-course prelims, Krista Marlin set a program record in the 200 back with an Olympic Trials qualifying time of 2:10.49. She went on to win the 200 back in finals with an NCAA B cut time of 1:52.49. Marlin placed second in the 400 IM with a B cut time of 4:09.82.

Hannah Bach recorded the first individual NCAA A cut time of the season for the Buckeyes, swimming a 57.78 in the 100 breast to win the event.

Maya Geringer finished second in the 1650 free, turning in an NCAA B standard time of 15:56.28.

An NCAA B cut time of 47.68 earned Amy Fulmer a second-place finish in the 100 free. She also placed second in the 200 free with an NCAA B standard time of 1:33.60.

Josephine Panitz won the 200 IM with an NCAA B cut time of 1:56.18. She placed second in the 200 breast, touching the wall at 2:08.27, which is also an NCAA B cut.

Katherine Zenick finished second in the 100 fy with an NCAA B standard time of 51.66.

The relay team of Teressa Ivan, Zenick, Tristan Harrison and Fulmer placed second in the 200 free relay with an NCAA S standard time of 1:27.00.

In the 400 free relay, the team of Zenick, Harrison, Ivan and Fulmer turned in an NCAA A cut of 3:13.19 to place third.

The Buckeyes also recorded an NCAA A standard time in the 200 medley relay, with the team of Nyah Funderburke, Bach, Zenick and Ivan finishing in 1:34.46 to place first. The second-place team of Harrison, Panitz, Catherine Russo and Fulmer (1:35.64) also turned in an A cut time.

Ohio State turned in two more NCAA A standard times in the 400 medley relay; the team of Harrison, Panitz, Zenick and Fulmer finished in 3:28.10 and the team of Funderburke, Bach, Morgan Kraus and Ivan finished in 3:29.52. They finished first and second, respectively.

Men’s Meet Notes

Charlie Clark won a national title at the Toyota U.S. Open last month, winning gold in the 800 free with a time of 7:50.49. He won silver in the 1500 free (15:05.57) and placed seventh in the 400 free (3:52.93). All three are Olympic Trials qualifying times.

won a national title at the Toyota U.S. Open last month, winning gold in the 800 free with a time of 7:50.49. He won silver in the 1500 free (15:05.57) and placed seventh in the 400 free (3:52.93). All three are Olympic Trials qualifying times. The men’s team placed second at the Ohio State Fall Invitational, finishing the three-day meet with 2,459 total points.

Tristan Jankovics smashed the school record in the 400 IM with a time of 3:40.89. The previous record of 3:44.98 was set 10 years ago in 2014. Jankovics’ time is also an NCAA B standard time and earned him a first-place finish. Jankovics also won the 200 IM with an NCAA B cut time of 1:42.76.

smashed the school record in the 400 IM with a time of 3:40.89. The previous record of 3:44.98 was set 10 years ago in 2014. Jankovics’ time is also an NCAA B standard time and earned him a first-place finish. Jankovics also won the 200 IM with an NCAA B cut time of 1:42.76. Sam Campbell (14:48.25) and Alex Metzler (14:52.69) raced to a first and second-place finish, respectively, in the 1650 free. Both are NCAA B standard times.

(14:48.25) and (14:52.69) raced to a first and second-place finish, respectively, in the 1650 free. Both are NCAA B standard times. Tomas Navikonis won the 500 free, touching the wall at 4:15.65, which is an NCAA B standard time.

won the 500 free, touching the wall at 4:15.65, which is an NCAA B standard time. Ruslan Gaziev finished second in the 100 free with an NCAA B cut time of 42.36. He also placed second in the 50 free with a time of 19.30, which is also an NCAA B standard.

finished second in the 100 free with an NCAA B cut time of 42.36. He also placed second in the 50 free with a time of 19.30, which is also an NCAA B standard. In the 200 free relay, the team of Daniel Baltes , Gaziev, Evan Fentress and Mario McDonald turned in an NCAA B cut time of 1:17.32 and placed third.

Up Next