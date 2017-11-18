Ohio State Invite Day 2: Held Posts NCAA-Leading 100 Fly

2017 OHIO STATE INVITATIONAL

Day 2 of the Ohio State Invitational featured finals for the 200 medley relay, 100 fly, 400IM, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and 800 free relay.

The NC State women took the first win of the night, with the team of Elise Haan, Jacquee Clabeaux, Krista Duffield and Ky-lee Perry going 1:37.25. On the men’s side the NC State ‘A’ relay team of Andreas Vazaios, Jacob Molacek, Ryan Held, and Justin Ress took first in 1:23.53, over two seconds ahead of the their ‘B’ team’s second-place 1:25.80.

Ohio grad Aliena Schmidtke posted a quick 51.94 to win the women’s 100 fly, followed NC State senior Krista Duffield in 53.38. Ryan Held won the men’s race in 45.92, followed by Ohio’s Michael Salazar in 46.36.

In the women’s 400IM, Ohio’s Meg Bailey posted a 4:05.80 for the win, followed by Penn State‘s Ally McHugh in 4:08.06. The men’s event featured a showdown between NC State senior Anton Ipsen and Yale senior Kei Hyogo, with Ipsen prevailing in 3:44.28 followed by Hyogo in 3:44.73, good for 2nd and 4th in the the NCAA this year.

Kentucky‘s Geena Freriks went 1:45.39 to top the women’s 200 free, followed by Notre Dame’s Abbie Dolan in 1:45.90. NC State‘s Justin Ress was the only man under 1:34, going 1:33.92 to win the men’s race, followed by Ohio alum Joshua Fleagle in 1:34.48.

In the women’s 10o breast, Kentucky freshman Bailey Bonnett joined the elite crowd of women to break 1:00 so far this year, going 59.60 over Madison Winstead‘s 2nd-place 1:00.17. Penn State‘s Kaelen Freund won the men’s race in 53.26, joined by NC State‘s Jacob Molacek (53.69) and Daniel Graber (53.92) as the only swimmers under 54.

Kentucky sophomore Asia Seidt posted an impressive 51.17 to win the women’s 100 back, followed by NC State‘s Elise Haan in 52.04. The NC State men swept their race, with first going to Andreas Vazaios in 45.63, second to Coleman Stewart in 46.43, and third to Hennessey Stuart in 46.73.

Kentucky‘s ‘A’ women’s relay team of Ali Galyer, Asia Seidt, Bailey Bonnett and Geena Freriks won the 800 free relay by nearly four seconds, going 7:06.10 over NC State‘s 7:10.01. On the men’s side, the NC State ‘A’ team of Ryan Held, Anton Ipsen, Andreas Vazaios and Justin Ress was in command, going 6:19.60 over Kentucky‘s 6:28.14.

The third and final day of the invite will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday.