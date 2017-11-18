Ledecky: “I feel really good about the work I’ve put in” (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

2017 ART ADAMSON INVITATIONAL

American distance star Katie Ledecky earned her 4th victory of the weekend for the Stanford Cardinal when she stepped up to the plate for the 1650 free. Ledecky was ready to throw down something special as she chased her own American Record. She took care of business in dominating fashion, breaking the record with a 15:03.31 to win by nearly a minute. Hawaii’s Phoebe Hines trailed in 15:57.76, while Stanford’s Leah Stevens took 3rd in 16:05.47. Both Hines and Stevens are likely to make the NCAA meet with those times, as it took a 16:16.41 to make it last season.