Ohio State Hosts Annual Fall Invitational

Courtesy: Ohio State Athletics
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State swimming and diving program will once again host its Fall Invitational Thursday, Nov. 18-Saturday, Nov. 20 at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion. The three-day meet features 10 teams in addition to the Buckeyes, including Kentucky, Pitt, Notre Dame, Indiana, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Miami (Fla.), UCLA, Navy and Kenyon.
Attending the Ohio State Fall Invitational
Admission to the Ohio State Fall Invitational is free. For the prelim sessions on Thursday and Friday, paid parking is available in the Tuttle Garage. For finals on Thursday and Friday, fans can find paid parking in either the Tuttle Garage or the Neil Ave Garage, if arriving after 4 p.m.
Saturday, Ohio State will host a home football game at noon. Due to heavy traffic in and around campus throughout the day, fans are encouraged to allow extra time to get to and from McCorkle. Fans attending the Fall Invitational on Saturday can park in any public parking lot on Saturday for $20. A map of public parking lots on game day can be found HERE.
Meet Schedule
Swimming prelims will start at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday. Finals are scheduled to start at 5:30 all three days. On Thursday and Friday, diving prelims begin at noon and finals start at 6:15 p.m. Saturday, platform competition will start at 11 a.m.
|Thursday, Nov. 18
|Friday, Nov. 19
|Saturday, Nov. 20
|9:30 a.m. – Day 1 Swimming Prelims (SCY)
|9:30 a.m. – Day 2 Swimming Prelims (SCY)
|8 a.m. – Day 3 Swimming Prelims (SCY)
|12 p.m. – Diving Prelims
|12 p.m. – Diving Prelims
|11 a.m. – Platform Competition
|5:30 p.m. – Day 1 Swimming Finals (SCY)
|5:30 p.m. – Day 2 Swimming Finals (SCY)
|Aprox. 4-5 p.m. – 1650 Free Early Heats
|6:15 p.m. – Diving Finals
|6:15 p.m. – Diving Finals
|5:30 p.m. – Day 3 Swimming Finals (SCY)
Order of Events
|Thursday, Nov. 18
|Friday, Nov. 19
|Saturday, Nov. 20
|200 Free Relay
|200 Medley Relay
|1650 Free
|500 Free
|400 IM
|200 Back
|200 IM
|100 Fly
|100 Free
|50 Free
|200 Free
|200 Breast
|400 Medley Relay
|100 Breast
|200 Fly
|1-meter Dive (Men’s)
|100 Back
|400 Free Relay
|3-meter Dive (Women’s)
|800 Free Relay
|Platform Dive
|1-meter Dive (Women’s)
|3-meter Dive (Men’s)
Men’s Team Notes
- The Buckeyes picked up another dual win in the team’s last outing against Denison. The men won by a score of 184.00-104.00 over the Big Red and took 10 races on the day.
- Hunter Armstrong (100 Free), Charlie Clark (1000 Free), Shaw Satterfield (200 Free), RJ Kondalski (100 Back), Ian Mikesell (100 Breast), Chachi Gustafson (200 Fly), Sem Andreis (50 Free) and Joey Canova (1-meter and 3-meter Dives) have earned individual event wins this season.
- Ohio State swimmers who have raced NCAA B Standard times this season include Alex Quach (100 and 200 Fly), Ruslan Gaziev (100 and 200 Free) and Charlie Clark (500 Free).
- Divers Joey Canova, Jacob Siler, Jacob Fielding, Clay Chaplin and Lyle Yost recorded NCAA zone qualifying scores in both the 1-meter and 3-meter Dives against Denison. Mo Noaman earned a zone qualifying score of 365.63 on the 3-meter board and Mike Parker earned a qualifying score of 306.08 on the 1-meter board in last week’s meet against the Big Red.
- Joseph Canova won both the 1-meter and 3-meter Dives against Denison. The senior recorded a final score of 384.15 on the 1-meter board and 419.55 on the 3-meter board.
Women’s Team Notes
- The women remain undefeated in duals this season, earning wins over Akron and Denison last week. The team defeated Akron, 228-91, on the road and beat Denison by a score of 183.40-104.50 back home.
- Emily Crane (100 Back), Hannah Bach (100 Breast), Mackenzie Crawford (1-meter and 3-meter Dives), Amy Fulmer (50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free), Paige Hall (200 Back), Maya Geringer (1000 Free), Amanda Ling (1-meter and 3-meter Dives), Josie Panitz (100 Breast, 200 Breast, 200 IM), Kristen Romano (200 Fly), Sally Tafuto (200 Free, 500 Free, 1000 Free), Katie Trace (200 IM, 400 Free, 200 Fly) and Katherine Zenick (100 Fly, 100 Free, 200 Free) have each earned individual wins on the year.
- Amy Fulmer (100 and 200 Free), Josie Panitz (100 and 200 Breast), Hannah Bach (100 Breast), Katie Trace (400 IM) and Katherine Zenick (100 Fly) have recorded NCAA B Standard times for Ohio State this season.
- Amanda Ling, Jackie Brenn and Ciara McGing earned NCAA Zone qualifying scores in both the 1- and 3-meter Dives against Denison. Mackenzie Crawford earned a 331.13 in the 1-meter dive against Denison and a 350.85 in the 3-meter against Akron to qualify on both boards.
- In the team’s first road meet of the year, Crawford’s score of 350.85 in the 3-meter Dive set an Oliver J. Ocasek Natatorium record against Akron.