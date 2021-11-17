Ohio State Hosts Annual Fall Invitational

Courtesy: Ohio State Athletics

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State swimming and diving program will once again host its Fall Invitational Thursday, Nov. 18-Saturday, Nov. 20 at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion. The three-day meet features 10 teams in addition to the Buckeyes, including Kentucky, Pitt, Notre Dame, Indiana, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Miami (Fla.), UCLA, Navy and Kenyon.

Attending the Ohio State Fall Invitational

Admission to the Ohio State Fall Invitational is free. For the prelim sessions on Thursday and Friday, paid parking is available in the Tuttle Garage. For finals on Thursday and Friday, fans can find paid parking in either the Tuttle Garage or the Neil Ave Garage, if arriving after 4 p.m.

Saturday, Ohio State will host a home football game at noon. Due to heavy traffic in and around campus throughout the day, fans are encouraged to allow extra time to get to and from McCorkle. Fans attending the Fall Invitational on Saturday can park in any public parking lot on Saturday for $20. A map of public parking lots on game day can be found HERE.

Meet Schedule

Swimming prelims will start at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday. Finals are scheduled to start at 5:30 all three days. On Thursday and Friday, diving prelims begin at noon and finals start at 6:15 p.m. Saturday, platform competition will start at 11 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 18 Friday, Nov. 19 Saturday, Nov. 20 9:30 a.m. – Day 1 Swimming Prelims (SCY) 9:30 a.m. – Day 2 Swimming Prelims (SCY) 8 a.m. – Day 3 Swimming Prelims (SCY) 12 p.m. – Diving Prelims 12 p.m. – Diving Prelims 11 a.m. – Platform Competition 5:30 p.m. – Day 1 Swimming Finals (SCY) 5:30 p.m. – Day 2 Swimming Finals (SCY) Aprox. 4-5 p.m. – 1650 Free Early Heats 6:15 p.m. – Diving Finals 6:15 p.m. – Diving Finals 5:30 p.m. – Day 3 Swimming Finals (SCY)

Order of Events

Thursday, Nov. 18 Friday, Nov. 19 Saturday, Nov. 20 200 Free Relay 200 Medley Relay 1650 Free 500 Free 400 IM 200 Back 200 IM 100 Fly 100 Free 50 Free 200 Free 200 Breast 400 Medley Relay 100 Breast 200 Fly 1-meter Dive (Men’s) 100 Back 400 Free Relay 3-meter Dive (Women’s) 800 Free Relay Platform Dive 1-meter Dive (Women’s) 3-meter Dive (Men’s)

Men’s Team Notes

The Buckeyes picked up another dual win in the team’s last outing against Denison. The men won by a score of 184.00-104.00 over the Big Red and took 10 races on the day.

Hunter Armstrong (100 Free), Charlie Clark (1000 Free), Shaw Satterfield (200 Free), RJ Kondalski (100 Back), Ian Mikesell (100 Breast), Chachi Gustafson (200 Fly), Sem Andreis (50 Free) and Joey Canova (1-meter and 3-meter Dives) have earned individual event wins this season.

Ohio State swimmers who have raced NCAA B Standard times this season include Alex Quach (100 and 200 Fly), Ruslan Gaziev (100 and 200 Free) and Charlie Clark (500 Free).

Divers Joey Canova, Jacob Siler, Jacob Fielding, Clay Chaplin and Lyle Yost recorded NCAA zone qualifying scores in both the 1-meter and 3-meter Dives against Denison. Mo Noaman earned a zone qualifying score of 365.63 on the 3-meter board and Mike Parker earned a qualifying score of 306.08 on the 1-meter board in last week’s meet against the Big Red.

Joseph Canova won both the 1-meter and 3-meter Dives against Denison. The senior recorded a final score of 384.15 on the 1-meter board and 419.55 on the 3-meter board.

Women’s Team Notes