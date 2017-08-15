Ohio High School Coach Pleads Guilty To Sexual Conduct With Minor

Sam Seiple, a former coach at McKinley High School in Canton, Ohio, has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor unlawful sexual conduct with a minor as part of a plea deal with county prosecutors.

Seiple pleaded guilty on Monday, according to The Canton Repository. Seiple agreed to give up his coaching credentials permanently, and will have to register as a sex offender for the next 15 years. His sentence also included 180 days in jail, though the judge in the case suspended all but two of them.

Seiple admitted to having sexual contact with a 16-year-old whom he coached in 2014 and 2015. The girl was past the age of consent, but the sexual contact is still illegal based on Seiple’s role as a coach to the minor.

The 57-year-old had been coaching in the area since 1994. According to the Canton Repository, prosecutors were prepared to file a sexual battery charge if Seiple didn’t agree to plead guilty to the lesser charge that would result in little to no jail time. The victim herself testified about the trauma the experience caused her, and said she agreed with the terms of the plea deal. The girl said she wanted Seiple to no longer be able to coach, and also wanted the opportunity to tell her story.

“I have closure now,” she said, according to the Repository. You can read more of her testimony here.