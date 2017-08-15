Henrique Martins Leads 10 WUGs Swimmers For Brazil

World Championships finalist Henrique Martins will be one of 10 swimmers to represent Brazil at this summer’s World University Games in Taipei, Taiwan.

Martins is coming off a 6th-place finish in the 50 fly at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest. He was also an Olympian for Brazil in 2016, and was a double gold medalist at the last edition of the summer World University Games in 2015.

Hoping to defend his 50 fly and 100 free titles, Martins leads a small-but-decorated Brazilian roster into Taipei, according to Globo.com. Gabriel Santos was part of the silver medal-winning 4×100 free relay in Budapest. Leonardo de Deus is a former Pan Pacs silver medalist and Pan Ams champ in the 200 fly. Martins has been a short course world champ and Manuella Lyrio is a former Pan Ams silver medalist.

The World University Games begin this Friday, with swimming kicking off on Sunday morning and running through Sunday, August 27th.

You can see the full roster below: