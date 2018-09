Nuota Come Se Nessun Altro Ti Stesse Guardando

Two Air Force Senior Swimmers Facing Possible Court-Martial in Connection with 2017 Hazing Scandal The swimmers could face up to five years in jail for their roles in orchestrating a September 2017 hazing ritual.

Brazil Drops Lanza, Costa from Short Course World Championships Squad Vini Lanza won 3 events at the Jose Finkel Trophy, but has pulled out of the 2018 World Short Course Championships.

College Swimming Previews: Strong Free Corps Buoys #3 Michigan Women Senior Siobhan Haughey leads a Michigan team that has steadily risen through the NCAA ranks over the pas five seasons.