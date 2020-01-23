Notre Dame Snags Verbal Commitment from Winter Juniors Finalist Kaden Smesko

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kaden Smesko from Walsh Jesuit High School in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Notre Dame for 2020-21. He will join Joe Hunt, Liam Smith, Luke Uttley, Ollie Bernasek, and Sean Faikish in the class of 2024. Smesko swims for Firestone Akron Swim Team.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Notre Dame ! I would like to thank my family, coaches, teammates, and friends for their continuous support. I can’t wait to be a part of the Notre Dame family! Go Irish ☘️☘️☘️”

Smesko specializes in back, free, and IM. He recently placed 11th in the 100 back at Winter Juniors East; he also swam the 200 back and finished 31st in prelims. Last summer he competed in both events at Speedo Junior Nationals and finished 27th and 28th, respectively, in prelims. At the Lake Erie Swimming LSC Championships, he won the 100 back (58.08) and 200 IM (2:18.08) and came in 4th in the 100 free (54.56). In high school swimming, Smesko was runner-up in the 100 back at Ohio Division 1 Northeast District Championships and he took 3rd at the OHSAA State Meet in 2018 as a sophomore.

Top SCY times:

• 200 back – 1:47.83

• 100 back – 48.45

• 50 back – 23.76

• 200 free – 1:42.14

• 100 free – 46.44

• 50 free – 21.36

• 200 IM – 1:57.17

