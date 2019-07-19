Notre Dame Legacy Joe Hunt (2020) Makes Verbal Commitment to Fighting Irish

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Joe Hunt from New Braunfels, Texas has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Notre Dame’s class of 2024 where he will join Liam Smith, Luke Uttley, and Sean Faikish on the roster in the fall of 2020. “I’ll be joining my sister at Notre Dame and following my mom’s legacy as she went to Notre Dame as well.”

A rising senior at Smithson Valley High School, Hunt swims year-round with Alamo Area Aquatic Association in San Antonio and specializes in freestyle and backstroke. He was runner-up in the 100 back at the 2019 Texas UIL 6A State Swimming and Diving Championships in February, clocking a lifetime-best 49.28. He didn’t even qualify for the state meet as a sophomore, going a PB of 52.87 at the 2018 UIL 6A Region 7 Championships. In addition to his individual silver medal, Hunt took part in all three of the Rangers’ relays. Their 200 medley relay broke a 20-year-old state record with 1:30.73. Hunt’s leadoff backstroke split of 22.49 was 1.4 seconds faster than his best time from 2018. The Rangers also won a state title in the 200 free relay. Hunt split 20.53, which was 1.1 seconds faster than his anchor on the same relay last year. He anchored the 12th-place 400 free relay in 46.30 for his final swim at the 2019 state meet.

Hunt’s year-over-year improvements are shown below:

2018 2019 50 back 23.90 22.49 100 back 52.87 49.28 50 free 21.69 (relay) 20.53 (relay) 100 free 48.70 46.52 (45.93 relay)

In club swimming, Hunt is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 100 back. He recently improved his lifetime bests in the LCM 50/100/200 free and 100/200 back at Austin Sectionals in July and in the 50 back at PSS Richmond in April.

Hunt will overlap with Notre Dame backstrokers Zachary Smith, Brendan Santana, Will Cumberland, and John Becker. The Irish finished sixth of 12 teams at 2019 ACC Men’s Championships.

