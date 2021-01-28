Notre Dame Fighting Irish Set For First Road Dual of Season At West Virginia

Courtesy: Notre Dame Athletics

NOTRE DAME, Indiana — Notre Dame will travel to West Virginia for the first true road dual meet of the 2020-21 season for the Irish, taking place January 29-30.

The Irish competed against West Virginia once already this season in a virtual meet, from which Notre Dame emerged victorious. Since then, Notre Dame has taken on multiple competitions, most recently putting up a dominant performance in the Shamrock Invitational, setting seven pool records, including one program record, over the course of the meet.

“We are excited to be competing again this weekend,” head swim coach Mike Litzinger said. “It’s our first road trip of the year, and it comes at a great time. We can practice our travel routine which is much different due to the circumstances. Our diving squad gets to compete in a platform event which is great prep for ACCs. More importantly, it is the last opportunity for our athletes not heading to the conference meet to compete, and I am excited for them.”

THE DETAILS

Team: No. 18/18 Notre Dame at West Virginia

Date: January 29-30, 2021

Location: The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park (Morgantown, W.Va.)

Live timing: WVUsports.com/swim

Live stream: Facebook.com/WVUSwimDive

Schedule (All times Eastern)

Friday, January 29

3 p.m. Diving

4 p.m. Swimming

Saturday, January 30

10 a.m. Swimming and Diving

Last Time vs. WVU

November 6-7, the then-No. 21/23 Notre Dame Swim & Dive team opened the season with a virtual meet vs. West Virginia, featuring a program record performance from Coleen Gillilan (100 Fly – 52.07), in addition to two pool-record performances from sophomore Jack Hoagland (500 & 1000 Free).

Both teams executed the same events at their home facilities, and times were ranked after the session concluded to determine rankings and winners. Times achieved at the meet counted for program and pool records, but did not count as NCAA-qualifying times.

“Both teams raced incredibly hard this morning after a quick turnaround from yesterday’s session,” Irish head swim coach Mike Litzinger noted after the meet. “We put them up against the wall on purpose to see how they would respond, and they responded very well.”

Shamrock Invitational Recap

On Senior Weekend, the No. 18/18 turned in dominant performances in the Shamrock Invitational, as the men bested Missouri State 268-86, and the women topped No. RV Akron 260-109.

Including senior Kelly Straub’s program record on the 1-meter, breaking a record from 2012, the Irish totaled seven pool records on the weekend. Notre Dame notched four pool records on Day One: Jack Hoagland’s 4:15.39 in the 500 Free; in the 200 Medley Relay, as Brendan Santana, Josh Bottelberghe, Cason Wilburn and Topher Stensby posted a 1:26.23; Charles Korndorffer in the 100 Fly (47.22); and again courtesy Hoagland, this time with a 3:43.78 in the 400 IM. For the women, Bayley Stewart clocked a 1:53.46 in the 200 Back for her pool record, and Coleen Gillilan broke her own pool record in the 200 Fly, posting a 1:55.37.

The Irish totaled 22 B-Cut times on the weekend, with the women earning 12 and the men posting 10. Gillilan was named ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week for her performance.