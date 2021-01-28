Duke Blue Devils Travel To North Carolina For Friday Dual

Courtesy: Duke Athletics

DURHAM, N.C. – The Duke swimming and diving program travels to North Carolina on Friday for its final dual meet of the season. The meet begins with diving at 4 p.m. and swimming will follow at 5 p.m. at Koury Natatorium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Diving will begin the meet at 4 p.m., competing in one event each gender, prior to swimming starting at 5 p.m. The diving teams will conclude their meet during breaks in the swimming meet.

DUKE IN THE POLLS

The Duke women’s team received votes in the most recent edition of the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America TYR Poll.

THE COMPETITION

The Tar Heels enter the meet ranked 20th in the men’s and 24th in the women’s CSCAA TYR Poll. In series history, the Blue Devils have been able to take the series in recent years. The Duke women have won the past four meetings while the men have taken three of the last four.

North Carolina hosts Duke after sweeping South Carolina on Sunday, Jan. 24. The Tar Heels men’s team won, 212-81, while the women’s team topped the Gamecocks, 184-111.

The Tar Heels’ Aranza Vazquez enters Friday as the two-time defending ACC Diver of the Week.

LAST TIME OUT

The Blue Devils opened 2021 against NC State as the men and sixteenth-ranked women both came up short to the No. 4/6 Wolfpack, falling 167-92 and 163.5-93.5, respectively.

Prior to the swim-only meet, the program honored eight swimmers and divers that will graduate from Duke this year. The honorees were Mia Bullock, Connie Dean, Spencer LaFata, Halle Morris, Carly Perri, Quinn Scannell, Ellie Winslow and Adam Zimmer.

The quartet of junior David Hallaron, junior Cole Reznick, sophomore Charlie Gingrich and junior John Day started the Blue Devils on the right foot by winning the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:30.19. Their time was the second-fastest time in the relay this season.

Reznick went on to be Duke’s top finisher in three individual events. He placed first in the 200 breaststroke (2:01.52), second in the 100 breaststroke (55.23) and second in the 200 individual medley (1:50.26). In the 100 breaststroke, senior Adam Zimmer was not far behind, clocking a 56.42.

Gingrich put together a strong individual showing in addition to the relay win. The Lancaster, Pa., native took the top spot in the 50 freestyle (20.62) while placing second in the 100 butterfly (48.60).

Hallaron and sophomore Chris Dalla Valle registered second place finishes in the 200 backstroke and the 200 butterfly. Hallaron touched in 1:51.78 while Dalla Valle recorded a 1:50.32.

Freshmen Catherine Purnell and Sarah Foley both recorded first-place finishes on the day. Purnell placed first in the 200 butterfly, recording a time of 1:59.87 that was closely followed by Cabell Whitlow‘s 2:01.21 to place second. Purnell also placed second in the 500 freestyle, touching in 5:01.01.

Foley continued her strong rookie campaign with a win in the 100 breaststroke. The Philadelphia, Pa., native swam a 1:02.01 in the event while also placing third in the 200 breaststroke (2:14.21) and second in the 200 individual medley (2:20.79).

Whitlow also notched a first-place finish in the 100 butterfly. She clocked a 56.40 to take the top spot.

Freshman Emily Gjertsen, sophomore Emma Shuppert and junior Shayna Hollander all tallied second-place finishes as well. Gjertsen took second in the 1,000 freestyle (10:16.40) while Shuppert and Hollander placed second in the 100 backstroke (55.34) and 100 freestyle (51.66), respectively.

HOW TO FOLLOW

The meet between Duke and North Carolina will be live streamed on ACC Network Extra. Fans can watch the stream HERE. Live stats will be available for the meet on MeetMoblie.

FOLLOW ALONG

For more information on Duke swimming and diving, follow the Blue Devils on Twitter, Facebook and Insta gram by searching for “DukeSwimDive”. You can also find all-access coverage of all Duke athletic programs on SnapChat by searching for “dukeathletics”.

COMING UP NEXT

The Duke diving team added a meet against UNC Wilmington on Saturday, Feb. 6. Duke will host the meet at Taishoff Aquatic Pavilion beginning at 11 a.m.