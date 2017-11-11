Norwegian Teen Tomoe Zenimoto Hvas Sets 3 NRs at North Sea Meet

NORTH SEA MEET

November 3 – November 5, 2017

Kristiansand, Norway

Results

Tomoe Zenimoto Hvas, born in 2000, had a few stellar performances at the 2017 North Sea meet in Kristiansand, Norway last weekend.

The Norwegian teenager swam his way to three new Norwegian SCM national records. He was 1:53.02 in the 200 fly, 4:09.10 in the 400 IM, and 1:55.52 in the 200 IM, setting new senior marks in all three events. The 17-year-old was also 2:07.49 in the 200 breast, setting a new national junior record.

German distance specialist Florian Wellbrock earned performance of the meet for his swim in the 1500 free, where he posted a 14:36.53. Wellbrock also took the 400 free (3:48.14) by a smidgen over Norway’s Henrik Christiansen (3:48.17). On the sprint side of things, it was Finnish sprint standout Ari-Pekka Liukkonen with a 21.32 to take the 50 free. Liukkonen also won the 50 breast (27.41), 100 breast (1:00.80), and 100 free (48.70).

On the women’s side, Susann Bjornsen of Norway was awarded best female performance with her 29.96 in the 50 breast. Bjornsen also won the 50 free (24.37), and she recorded Norwegian senior records in both events. Germany’s Franziska Hentke won the 200 fly (2:08.99) over Italy’s Stefania Pirozzi (2:10.25). The result was the same in the 400 free, with Hentke first (4:13.60) and Pirozzi second (4:13.96).

Norway’s Ingeborg Vassbakk Løyning came up big last weekend with 3 wins. Born in 2000, Løyning was 28.38 in the 50 back, 1:00.65 in the 100 back, and 27.56 in the 50 fly.