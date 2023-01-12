Northwestern Opens 2023 With Sweep of Miami (OH)

Northwestern vs Miami (OH)

Saturday, January 7, 2023

Evanston, Ill.

SCY (25 yards)

Team Scores Women: Northwestern 187, Miami 56 Men: Northwestern 170, Miami 73



Courtesy: Northwestern Athletics

EVANSTON, Ill. – Both Northwestern swim and dive programs posted dominant wins over Miami (OH) Saturday to remain undefeated at Norris Aquatic Center. The women won 187-56, moving to 5-1 in dual meets on the season, and the men won 170-73, moving to 3-1.

The Wildcats won all 26 events, with the Northwestern men and women each claiming 13 gold medals.

Hana Shimizu-Bowers , the Nov. 2 Big Ten Freshman of the Week, led the way for the women, winning the 200 fly with a time of 2:01.45 and placing second in the 200 free at 1:51.21. The Wildcats swept the podium in both those events, with Shimizu-Bowers, Roza Erdemli and Miriam Guevara going 1-2-3 in the fly and Ally Larson , Shimizu-Bowers and Erdemli in the free. Erdemli’s time of 1:52.72 in the 200 free marked a new personal best.

The Northwestern women also swept both diving events. Jaye Patrick scored 262.8 in the 1M, the second best mark for a Wildcat this season, to claim the spot in the event, while Markie Hopkins won the 3M with a score of 287.15. Leah Parsons secured bronze in both events.

Jamie Brennan won the 200 IM in a season-best time of 2:02.62, while Yulia Groysman also posted her best time of the season in the 1,000 free at 10:18.44.

For the men, Ryan King and Henry Shirmer led the charge, each securing two gold medals.

King touched in 9:30.03 to win the 1,000 free before again reaching the top of the podium with a time of 4:36.70 in the 500 free. Schirmer won both diving events, claiming the 3M crown with a score of 308.4 and the 1M with a score of 272.25.

Malachi Cohen set a new personal best of 1:41.85 to lead Northwestern in a 1-2-4 finish in the 200 free. Two other Wildcats also set personal bests Saturday, with Ben Forbes touching in 20.84 in the 50 free and Graysen Bernard at 1:55.21 in the 200 back. Forbes also set a season high in his second-place finish in the 500 free.

The Wildcats have this weekend off before heading north to battle Wisconsin on the road Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. CT. The final home meet will be hosted at Norris Aquatic Center the following weekend on Jan. 27 and 28.

Courtesy: Miami (OH) Athletics

The Miami University swimming and diving team traveled to Northwestern University, where both men’s and women’s teams fell in competition on Saturday, Jan. 7. The RedHawks’ men’s team fell 170-73, while the women’s team lost 187-56.

Miami swimmers will head to the Pro Swim Series in Knoxville, TN, competing between Wednesday, Jan. 11, and Saturday, Jan. 14.