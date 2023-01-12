Northwestern Opens 2023 With Sweep of Miami (OH)

Northwestern vs Miami (OH)
- Saturday, January 7, 2023
- Evanston, Ill.
- SCY (25 yards)
- Results
- Team Scores
- Women: Northwestern 187, Miami 56
- Men: Northwestern 170, Miami 73
Courtesy: Northwestern Athletics
EVANSTON, Ill. – Both Northwestern swim and dive programs posted dominant wins over Miami (OH) Saturday to remain undefeated at Norris Aquatic Center. The women won 187-56, moving to 5-1 in dual meets on the season, and the men won 170-73, moving to 3-1.
The Wildcats won all 26 events, with the Northwestern men and women each claiming 13 gold medals.
Hana Shimizu-Bowers, the Nov. 2 Big Ten Freshman of the Week, led the way for the women, winning the 200 fly with a time of 2:01.45 and placing second in the 200 free at 1:51.21. The Wildcats swept the podium in both those events, with Shimizu-Bowers, Roza Erdemli and Miriam Guevara going 1-2-3 in the fly and Ally Larson, Shimizu-Bowers and Erdemli in the free. Erdemli’s time of 1:52.72 in the 200 free marked a new personal best.
The Northwestern women also swept both diving events. Jaye Patrick scored 262.8 in the 1M, the second best mark for a Wildcat this season, to claim the spot in the event, while Markie Hopkins won the 3M with a score of 287.15. Leah Parsons secured bronze in both events.
Jamie Brennan won the 200 IM in a season-best time of 2:02.62, while Yulia Groysman also posted her best time of the season in the 1,000 free at 10:18.44.
For the men, Ryan King and Henry Shirmer led the charge, each securing two gold medals.
King touched in 9:30.03 to win the 1,000 free before again reaching the top of the podium with a time of 4:36.70 in the 500 free. Schirmer won both diving events, claiming the 3M crown with a score of 308.4 and the 1M with a score of 272.25.
Malachi Cohen set a new personal best of 1:41.85 to lead Northwestern in a 1-2-4 finish in the 200 free. Two other Wildcats also set personal bests Saturday, with Ben Forbes touching in 20.84 in the 50 free and Graysen Bernard at 1:55.21 in the 200 back. Forbes also set a season high in his second-place finish in the 500 free.
The Wildcats have this weekend off before heading north to battle Wisconsin on the road Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. CT. The final home meet will be hosted at Norris Aquatic Center the following weekend on Jan. 27 and 28.
Courtesy: Miami (OH) Athletics
The Miami University swimming and diving team traveled to Northwestern University, where both men’s and women’s teams fell in competition on Saturday, Jan. 7. The RedHawks’ men’s team fell 170-73, while the women’s team lost 187-56.
How It Happened:
- The meet kicked off with the 400 medley relay, where both men’s and women’s A relay teams finished second. Madeline Padavic, Sara Lahrach Sanchez, Honor Brodie-Foy and Nicole Maier turned in a combined time of 3:49.08 for the women, while the men’s team of Owen Blazer, Adrian Dulay, Jack Clouatre and Jack Herczeg earned a combined time of 3:21.93.
- In the men’s 1000 freestyle, Yonatan Rosin placed second with a time of 9:38.53, with Tommy Frye following behind in third (9:52.26). For the women’s team, Audrey Conley came in third with a time of 10:23.44.
- Maguire Sheppard finished third in the men’s 200 freestyle with a time of 1:42.25, with Greta Kolbeck finishing fourth for the women’s team (1:53.74).
- The 50 freestyle had second place finishes from both men’s and women’s teams. Jenna Halliday earned a time of 24.21 for the women, while Pedro Gueiros turned in a time of 20.65, followed by Matt Fetterman in third (20.80).
- Maier placed second in the women’s 200 IM with a time of 2:03.53. For the men’s event, Ian Van Gorp earned the highest Miami placement, landing in fourth (1:54.98)
- For the men’s 200 butterfly, Allen Cotton took third with a time of 1:51.43. Maggie Patterson’s fourth place finish was the highest for the women’s team with a time of 2:06.72.
- Gueiros and Fetterman finished second and third respectively in the men’s 100 freestyle, with Gueiros picking up a time of 45.95 and Fetterman earning a time of 46.17. For the women’s team, Angelina Cakuls finished third with a time of 46.17.
- In the 200 backstroke, Zach Bann and Cakuls both placed third. Bann took a time of 1:53.94 for the men’s team, while Cakuls earned a time of 2:03.45 for the women’s team.
- Maier came in second for the women’s team in the 500 freestyle, picking up a time of 4:53.70. For the men’s team, Uros Djokovic came in third with a time of 4:44.00.
- The women’s 200 breaststroke had Lahrach Sanchez finishing second with a time of 2:21.49. Ben Eichberg finished fourth for the men’s team with a time of 2:04.70.
- Swimming events concluded with the 200 freestyle relay. The men’s A relay team of Gueiros, Scott Spear, Cotton and Fetterman placed second with a combined time of 1:23.77. The women’s A relay team placed third, with Kolbeck, Julia Waechter, Halliday and Taylor Connors picking up a combined time of 1:23.77.
- For diving events, Jackson Miller took second in both the 1 meter dive (260.65) and 3 meter dive (292.35). Victor Hearn came in just behind Miller in the 1 meter dive, finishing third (249.35). In the women’s events, Mia Meinhardt took fourth in both the 1 meter dive (210.65) and 3 meter dive (240.45).
Up Next:
Miami swimmers will head to the Pro Swim Series in Knoxville, TN, competing between Wednesday, Jan. 11, and Saturday, Jan. 14.