Peruvian National Champ Magana to Transfer from UVA to Arizona

Peruvian national champion Nicholas Magana, a rising junior in the NCAA, will transfer from the University of Virginia and head out to Tucson to join the Arizona Wildcats. Magana was a scorer at 2016 ACCs in the 100 freestyle, placing 13th with a personal best 43.56. That was the 5th fastest all time 100 free at UVA, and his 20.04 in the 50 free was 10th all time.

While at Virginia, he also swam a career best in the 200 free, lowering his time to a 1:37.68.

Magana recently represented Peru at the 2015 FINA World Championships in Kazan, placing 55th in the 100 meter freestyle with a 50.99. That was about a half second off his best, a 50.53 from Canadian Olympic Trials. Last summer, he also swam at the Pan American Gamesfor Peru, where he was part of the 400 free relay squad that finished 7th overall.

Looking at last season’s results from the Pac-12 Championships, Magana should have an immediate scoring impact for the Wildcats. Both his 50 and 100 freestyle times would’ve landed him in the B-final, and will likely make him a valuable addition to the Wildcats sprint free relays.

In Tucson, Magana will team up with a group of sprinters that includes NCAA qualifiers Chatham Dobbs, Chad Idensohn, JP Beach, and Renny Richmond, putting him next to some of the top sprinters in the Pac-12 at practice. Richmond was the 2nd place finisher in the 100 free at 2016 Pac-12s, and Dobbs was 3rd in the 50. The Wildcats also won the 200 free and 200 medley relays last season.