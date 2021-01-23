New Trier Free/IM Specialist Alexis Burton Commits to Colgate

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alexis Burton from Winnetka, Illinois has committed to swim for Colgate University beginning in the 2021-22 school year. A senior at New Trier High School, Burton does her year-round swimming with New Trier Aquatics and specializes in the longer end of the freestyle range and IM.

Burton was able to do some racing again in September and October, after a 9-month hiatus thanks to the pandemic, and quickly notched lifetime bests in a couple of off-events: the 50 free and 100 fly. Prior to that, she had gone best times in the 100 free, 50 back, and 200/400 IM in February at the Winter Regional Championships hosted by Glenbrook Swim Club. There, she placed 2nd in the 400 IM, 5th in the 200 IM and 500 free, and 7th in the 200 free. In the spring of 2019, she earned PBs in her best events: 200/500/1000/1650 free.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 18:09.35

1000 free – 10:48.58

500 free – 5:14.96

200 free – 1:59.64

100 free – 56.87

400 IM – 4:49.20

200 IM – 2:18.86

Colgate competes in the Patriot League. The women finished 7th of 10 teams at the 2020 conference meet. Burton will overlap a year with Kate Van Meter, the top returning distance freestyler, who scored 13th in the 1650 free (17:39.25) and placed 22nd in prelims of the 500 free (5:04.83). Burton will swim two years with Katie Hand, who scored in the B final of the 400 IM (4:33.38).

