New Mexico State Aggies Ink Seven for 2019-20

Courtesy of New Mexico State University

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The New Mexico State swimming and diving team added seven student-athletes to get the signing period underway, announced head coach Rick Pratt .

“With our nine seniors finishing their career this season we had a big task of finding not only quality athletes, but individuals who would help continue our strong team culture,” said Pratt “I am very excited with the commitments this weeks as each signee will help us move forward on all levels, in many ways.”

The Aggies signed six swimmers and one diver from five different states, Mexico and Canada. Carli Baldwin hails from Temecula, Calif., Molly Hill from Kelowna, British Colombia, Canada, Skylar Welle is from New Prague, Minn., Rachel Ponte hails from Saint Charles, Ill., Aimee Burton from Highlands Ranch, Colo., Chloe Garcia from Vail, Ariz., and Italia Aranzabal who hails from Mexico City.

Carli Baldwin

Temecula, Calif.

Potential major: Business

“Carli is a very talented swimmer who will make an immediate impact and it is exciting to land another great swimmer from that area of southern California,” Pratt said. “She is a tremendous student and energetic lady. She is going to be fun to have on our team and has the potential contribute at the highest level.”

Events: 100 Back (55.61y), 50 Free (23.91y), 100 Free (51.81y).

Molly Hill

Kelowna, British Colombia, Canada

Potential major: Biology

“We feel very fortunate to have stumbled upon Molly during the recruiting process,” said Pratt. “She is a tall and athletic talent who has the work ethic and character to be a huge find for our team in many ways. She has great skills and with a little more strength and experience has the potential to be incredible. She is also very versatile and will be a great addition to our line-up.”

Events: 100 Fly (1:03.85LCM), 200 Fly (2:20.06LCM), 200 Back (2:14.41SHC), 400 IM (5:05.07LCM).

Skylar Welle

New Prague, Minn.

Potential major: Kinesiology

“This is another great find for our team. Skylar is a smart and outgoing lady who we are thrilled to have join our group,” Pratt said. “Besides her breastroke skills she is very versatile and will be a strong IMer, backstroker and freestyler and we are very excited to see how she will develop. She has the potential to contribute in many ways, in and out of the pool.”

Events: 100 Breast (1:04.44y), 200 Breast (2:24.00y), 200 IM (2:07.73y)

Rachel Ponte

Saint Charles, Ill.

Potential major: Kinesiology

“Rachel is a strong and athletic lady who we feel very fortunate to have committed,” said Pratt. “She is another great student and fun person to be around. She will help us immediately in the breastroke events and will also be another strong freestyler individually and for our relays.”

Events: 100 Breast (1:05.25y), 50 Free (24.20y)

Aimee Burton

Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Potential major: Chemical Engineering

“Aimee is an incredible student who could have studied anywhere, and we feel very fortunate that her passion for competing and studying engineering lead her to our program,” Pratt said. “She has a tone of potential, and had a very good long course season last summer. She is going to be a great student athlete for us.”

Events: 100 Fly (56.71y), 200 Fly (2:06.11y), 50 Free (24.02).

Chloe Garcia

Vail, Ariz.

Potential major: Biology

“Chloe is another tremendous student and dedicated swimmer and we are very excited to have committed a swimmer from the Tucson area,” said Pratt. “Chloe has the personality and abilities to be very successful with our team. She has the potential to be a very strong breastroker for us and we can’t wait to work with her.”

Events: 100 Breast (1:07.13y), 200 Breast (2:18.26y)

Italia Aranzabal

Mexico City, Mexico

Potential Major: Civil Engineering

“I am very excited to welcome Italia to our team,” said diving coach Miranda King . “She will bring a level of difficulty to our team that will help her to stand out in the WAC. She is coming with national team experience which will bring a new level to the culture of our team. I am looking for to having the opportunity to coach her and see what she will be able to accomplish as an Aggie

Events: Diving