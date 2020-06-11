New Mexico (50%), Massachusetts (40%), Oklahoma (No Restrictions) Reopen Pools

We’ve been tracking state-by-state updates of pool reopenings amid the coronavirus pandemic. New Mexico and Massachusetts have reopened pools with capacity limits, while Oklahoma appears to have progressed to a stage with no capacity restrictions on public pools.

These reopenings come at the state level. Some counties and local authorities could have other restrictions on pools in their areas.

New Mexico

New Mexico reopened pools this week at 50% capacity, according to KRQE. As of the beginning of June, certain businesses started reopening at varying capacities. Currently, gyms, pools, hotels and restaurants can all open at 50% capacity.

Swimming is limited to lap swimming only, or lessons of up to two students at a time.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts pools were officially allowed to reopen as of Monday, June 8. That includes indoor and outdoor pools, with a maximum of 40% of total facility capacity to allow for social distancing.

The state is also still capping group assembly at 10 people or less. Youth sports have been allowed to open in groups of no more than 12, and locker rooms are to remain closed.

Oklahoma

The state of Oklahoma has been in phase 3 of its reopening plan since June 1. In that phase, there are no limits on public gathering sizes. The state’s “public bathing guidance” suggests that the previous limits of 50% capacity are removed in phase 3, as well as requirements for staff to wear masks.

You can follow all 50 states and their reopening plans in our state-by-state pool reopening index here.