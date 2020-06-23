New Jersey Allows Outdoor Pools To Reopen At 50% Capacity

New Jersey has officially moved to Stage 2 of its coronavirus reopening plan, with outdoor pools allowed to reopen at 50% capacity.

The state had targeted Monday as its date to move to stage 2, but hadn’t yet released all the details for specific industries allowed to reopen on that date. NJ.com reports that stage 2 will allow a handful of personal-care businesses (spas, cosmetology shops, massage parlors, tanning salons, tattoo parlors) to reopen. The state will also allow outdoor gatherings of up to 250 people, provided people can remain six feet apart. The limit was previously 100 people.

Included in that stage are outdoor pools and outdoor ‘private-club swimming pools.’ They’ll be allowed to reopen under specific guidelines. We’ve pulled out some of the more notable below:

50% facility capacity

Staff screened for fever and symptoms

Staggered entry and exit points (recommendation)

Social distancing of six feet between swimmers

Swimmers can bring their own equipment, but cannot rent or use facility equipment, like kickboards or fins

Staff and swimmers are encouraged to wear face coverings outside of the pool – with the exception of lifeguards and children under 2

You can read all the rules on the New Jersey COVID-19 Information Hub here.

According to NJ.com, indoor fitness centers should also reopen in stage 2, but Governor Phil Murphy has not yet provided a date when those facilities will reopen.