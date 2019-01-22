New Hampshire’s Metzler, Cullather; VMI’s Hopta Tabbed by America East

Courtesy: America East Conference
BOSTON – About half of the #AESD programs wrapped up their regular season competition last weekend. The other half will have meets prior to the 2019 America East Swimming and Diving Championship, which will be held again at WPI in Worcester, Mass from February 14-17.
Women’s #AESD Results – Saturday, Jan. 19
Binghamton 114, New Hampshire 174
Binghamton 217, Stony Brook 75
UMBC 143, East Carolina 157
Stony Brook 89, New Hampshire 189
Maine 1089, Bowdoin College 647
Rhode Island 175, Vermont 125
VMI 181, Randolph College 36
VMI 52, Washington Lee Uni. 203
Men’s #AESD Results – Saturday, Jan. 19
UMBC 106, East Carolina 194
Maine 928, Bowdoin College 805
VMI 219, Randolph College 33
VMI 106, Washington Lee Uni. 156
Women’s #AESD Schedule – Friday, Jan. 25
New Hampshire vs Maine, 5pm
Women’s #AESD Schedule – Saturday, Jan. 26
St. Bonaventure vs Binghamton, 1pm
Providence College vs Maine, 11am
VMI vs William & Mary, 12pm
Men’s #AESD Schedule – Saturday, Jan. 26
St. Bonaventure vs Binghamton, 1pm
Providence College vs Maine, 11am
VMI vs William & Mary, 12pm
Here are the weekly awards:
Female Swimmer of the Week
Anna Metzler, New Hampshire – Fr., Free, Regensburg, Germany
Won three events in win versus Binghamton and Stony Brook in a tri-meet; career-best time in 200 free (1:52.90), 100 free (53.21) and the 500 free (4:59.60).
Also a member of the winning 400 free relay team.
This is Metzler’s second #AESD Swimmer of the Week award this s
Male Swimmer of the Week
Stephen Hopta, VMI – Fr., Free/Back, McMurray, PA
Broke two records this week in the 1000 in a time of 9:53.82 and in the 200 back with a time of 1:53.28.
Also set the VMI freshmen record in the 200 back and took second in the 200 fly (1:56.82).
Also placed second in the 200 free medley relay (1:26.23).
This is Hopta’s second #AESD Swimmer of the Week award this season.
Female Diver of the Week
Erin Cullather, New Hampshire – Sr., Diver, Highland Park, Ill.
Finished first in the 3-meter event with a score of 218.60.
Also placed second in the 1-meter event with a score of 214.35.
This is Cullather’s first #AESD Swimmer of the Week award this season.
No Male Diver of the Week
