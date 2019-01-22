New Hampshire’s Metzler, Cullather; VMI’s Hopta Tabbed by America East

Courtesy: America East Conference

BOSTON – About half of the #AESD programs wrapped up their regular season competition last weekend. The other half will have meets prior to the 2019 America East Swimming and Diving Championship, which will be held again at WPI in Worcester, Mass from February 14-17.

Women’s #AESD Results – Saturday, Jan. 19

Binghamton 114, New Hampshire 174

Binghamton 217, Stony Brook 75

UMBC 143, East Carolina 157

Stony Brook 89, New Hampshire 189

Maine 1089, Bowdoin College 647

Rhode Island 175, Vermont 125

VMI 181, Randolph College 36

VMI 52, Washington Lee Uni. 203

Men’s #AESD Results – Saturday, Jan. 19

UMBC 106, East Carolina 194

Maine 928, Bowdoin College 805

VMI 219, Randolph College 33

VMI 106, Washington Lee Uni. 156

Women’s #AESD Schedule – Friday, Jan. 25

New Hampshire vs Maine, 5pm

Women’s #AESD Schedule – Saturday, Jan. 26

St. Bonaventure vs Binghamton, 1pm

Providence College vs Maine, 11am

VMI vs William & Mary, 12pm

Men’s #AESD Schedule – Saturday, Jan. 26

St. Bonaventure vs Binghamton, 1pm

Providence College vs Maine, 11am

VMI vs William & Mary, 12pm

Here are the weekly awards:

Female Swimmer of the Week

Anna Metzler, New Hampshire – Fr., Free, Regensburg, Germany

Won three events in win versus Binghamton and Stony Brook in a tri-meet; career-best time in 200 free (1:52.90), 100 free (53.21) and the 500 free (4:59.60).

Also a member of the winning 400 free relay team.

This is Metzler’s second #AESD Swimmer of the Week award this s

Male Swimmer of the Week

Stephen Hopta, VMI – Fr., Free/Back, McMurray, PA

Broke two records this week in the 1000 in a time of 9:53.82 and in the 200 back with a time of 1:53.28.

Also set the VMI freshmen record in the 200 back and took second in the 200 fly (1:56.82).

Also placed second in the 200 free medley relay (1:26.23).

This is Hopta’s second #AESD Swimmer of the Week award this season.

Female Diver of the Week

Erin Cullather, New Hampshire – Sr., Diver, Highland Park, Ill.

Finished first in the 3-meter event with a score of 218.60.

Also placed second in the 1-meter event with a score of 214.35.

This is Cullather’s first #AESD Swimmer of the Week award this season.

No Male Diver of the Week