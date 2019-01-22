UNLV’s Cawley Earns WAC Diver of the Week Nod

Courtesy: UNLV Athletics

LAS VEGAS – UNLV sophomore Jesse Cawley won the weekly diving award from the Western Athletic Conference, it was announced Tuesday morning.

Cawley, a Portland, Oregon native, picked up WAC Men’s Diver of the Week honors for the second time this season after a great weekend during the UCLA Dive Invite. He competed against 12 other teams where he placed in the finals in all three events. After a phenomenal performance on 3-meter, he took fourth with 314.7 points. He placed seventh during platform with an overall score of 296.9. Rounding out the weekend, Cawley took 16th on 1-meter with a score of 251.8.

NEXT FOR THE REBELS: The Rebels will host Wyoming during their Senior Day at the Jim Reitz Pool Saturday January 26th at 11 am.