Arkansas, Texas A&M, South Carolina Earn SEC Weekly Awards

Courtesy: Southeastern Conference

Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Angel Martinez, Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s Angel Martinez, a senior from San Nicolas De Los Garza, Mexico, won two individual events as the Aggies posted a 172-121 win over LSU. In his final home dual meet in College Station, Martinez won the 100 butterfly (48.18) and 200 butterfly (1:47.85) and was a part of the first-place 200 medley relay.

Men’s Diver of the Week

Sam Thornton, Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s Sam Thornton, a senior from Baildon, United Kingdom, won the 1-meter springboard vs. LSU with a final score of 407.78. Thornton finished third in the 3-meter with a final score of 437.70.

Men’s Freshman of the Week

Anton Down-Jenkins, South Carolina

South Carolina’s Anton Down-Jenkins, a freshman from Wellington, New Zealand, swept the springboard events against No. 20 Georgia Tech. He recorded a personal-best score of 369.60 in the 1-meter and a final score of 416.55 in the 3-meter.

Women’s Co-Swimmers of the Week

Anna Hopkin, Arkansas and Claire Rasmus, Texas A&M

Arkansas’ Anna Hopkin, a junior from Preston, England, won two individual events and was a part of two winning relays as Arkansas earned a 193-107 win over No. 25 Houston. Hopkin touched the wall first in the 100 free (49.16) and 200 free (1:49.05). She was also a member of the first-place 200 medley relay and 400 free relay.

Texas A&M’s Claire Rasmus, a senior from New Orleans, La., won two individual events and was a part of two winning relays in the Aggies’ win over LSU. Rasmus won the 100 free (50.30) and the 200 free (1:47.99) and was a part of the first-place 200 medley relay and the 200 free relay.

Women’s Diver of the Week

Brooke Schultz, Arkansas

Arkansas’ Brooke Schultz, a sophomore from Fayetteville, Ark., set pool records as she swept both springboard events in the win over No. 25 Houston. Schultz set the school record in the 1-meter with her score of 375.53, and won the 3-meter with a final score of 391.43

Women’s Freshman of the Week

Vanessa Hermann, Arkansas

Arkansas’ Vanessa Herrmann, a freshman from Bismarck, N.D., won two individual events in the win over No. 25 Houston. She won the gold in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.55) and the 200 breaststroke (2:17.22). Herrmann also placed second in the 200 IM (2:06.02) and was a part of the third-place 200 medley relay.