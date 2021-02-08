Nemeth, Burian, and Gal Lead Hungarian Swimmers at Kaposvar

2021 Kaposvar Cup

February 6, 2021

Kaposvar, Hungary

Long Course Meters

Results

The 2021 Kaposvar Cup was held this past weekend and with three months until the European Championships and less than six until the Olympics, it gave an opportunity for some of Hungary’s top swimmers to race long course.

Nandor Nemeth was the top swimmer on the men’s side as he touched first in both the 100 and 400 freestyle events. In the 100, he hit the wall in 50.04, with splits of 24.08/25.96. These splits are typical for Nemeth as his second 50 is around two seconds of his first. He set the Hungarian record of 48.08 back in December in the same pool at the Hungarian Swimming Championships.

In the 400, Nemeth’s time of 4:02.26 was just off his best of 4:01.89, which was set almost three years ago. Nemeth actually negative-split the 400 with partials of 2:01.40/2:00.86. This was only his fourth long course 400 in the past three years and he didn’t swim it in December.

Comparing Nemeth’s times in the 100 from this meet and December, it would indicate he was rested for the Hungarian Championships and is now back in peak training. While he lacked the speed in the 100, his endurance appears to be benefiting from his training; this would help both his 200 and the back-half of his 100. This would put Nemeth in good position to final in Tokyo while giving him an outside chance to medal. Nemeth also took third in the 100 Butterfly in 55.75.

The women’s field was highlighted by swims from Kata Burian and Kinsco Gal.

Burian won the 200 backstroke in 2:09.26 with splits of 1:03.74/1:05.52. This swim was off her time of 2:08.92 from December. She was 2:09.08 at the same event a year ago, while her best of 2:07.43 was set back in 2018.

17-year old Gal won three events, taking home the 400, 800, and 1500 freestyles. Gal won the 400 in 4:21.19. She swam 4:17.43 back in November and 4:15.84 in February 2020.

Her time of 9:09.03 in the 800 was well off her best of 8:45.31 from March 2019 and her 8:53.88 from November. Comparatively speaking, the 1500 was her best swim of the meet. Having only swum this event eight times previously, Gal put up her fourth best time of 17:13.13.

This swim put her less than 12 seconds off her best of 17:01.33 from 2019.

Of note, Hungarian swimming legend and 6-time Olympic medalist Laszlo Cseh won the men’s 200 IM in a time of 2:05.13 and placed second in the 100 butterfly in 55.56. Both swims were well off his best times.