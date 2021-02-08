Arkansas-Little Rock Gets Game-Changing Commitment from Gillian Boggs

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Gillian Boggs, who hails from Bloomington, IN, will make the trip south to join the swimming program at the University of Arkansas- Little Rock in the fall of 2021. She attends Bloomington South High School and does her club swimming at the Indiana Swim Club.

I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at The University of Arkansas at Little Rock! Thank you to my family, coaches, & friends who have supported me along the way! #gotrojans

Boggs most recently competed at the Indiana High School Sectionals this past weekend, where she swam the 100 back and 200 IM for Bloomington South, finishing 9th in both events. She also contributed to Bloomington’s 200 medley and 400 free relays, where she led off the medley relay in a 27.7 and split a 55.2 in the free relay.

Her last meet for the Indiana Swim Club was at the 2019 Futures Championships in Greensboro, where she swam the long course 100 back, 100 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM, finishing just off her bests in all events. Her lifetime bests in all but the 200 IM came from the month prior at the Indiana LC Senior State Championships, where she dropped anywhere from half a second to a second in those races.

Top Times SCY/LCM:

100 Back- 56.72/1:06.03

200 Back- 2:06.12/2:27.19

100 Breast- 1:06.08/1:15.57

200 Breast- 2:21.72/2:44.05

200 IM- 2:03.72/2:26.91

400 IM- 4:29.32/5:04.61

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is an NCAA Division 1 mid-major school competing in the Missouri Valley Conference. At the 2020 conference championships, the women’s team placed 7th out of 8 teams.

At the 2020 MVC Conference Championships, Boggs would have scored A-final spots for both IM races. She would also pick up B-final spots in the 100 back and 200 breast, and C-final finishes in the 200 back and 100 breast.

Boggs would hold the top times in the 100 back, 200 IM, and 400 IM on the Trojan’s 19-20 roster. Her current 200 IM best already surpasses their school record by two seconds.

She will join Lucy Jahn, Olivia Henderson, Devin Trammell, Lara Alsader, Caitlin Romprey, Jaelle Carlson, and Lauren Pieniążkiewicz in the Trojans’ class of 2025.

