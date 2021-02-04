Free/Fly Specialist Lucy Jahn Commits to Little Rock for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lucy Jahn from Maitland, Florida has signed a National Letter of Intent to swim for the University of Arkansas at Little Rock beginning in the 2021-22 school year.

“I’m so excited to officially say I’m a Trojan! Thank you to my family, coaches and teammates for always supporting me. I’m so extremely grateful to have had a high school swim season this year and look forward to what the next four years hold! Go Trojans!!”

A senior at Winter Park High School, Jahn wrapped up her high school career with a pair of personal best times at the Florida High School Class 4A Region 1 Championships, placing 7th in the 50 free (24.02) and 10th in the 100 fly (57.63) and qualifying for the FHSAA 4A State Championships in both events. At the state meet, she finaled in the 50 free (15th) and came in 21st in prelims in the fly.

Jahn swims year-round with Blue Dolfins. She competed at the 18&U Virtual Winter Championships in December 2020, coming in 16th in the 50 free, 26th in the 100 free, 28th in the 200 free, and 26th in the 100 fly.

Jahn will join the Trojans’ class of 2025 with Caitlin Romprey, Devin Trammell, Gillian Boggs, Jaelle Carlson, Lara Alsader, Lauren Pieniazkiewicz, and Olivia Henderson.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 24.02

100 free – 53.47

200 free – 1:56.84

50 fly – 26.91

100 fly – 57.63

200 fly – 2:14.85

