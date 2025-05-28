Nell Cagle Joining Alabama After Freshman Season At Ohio State

Nell Cagle has announced she will transfer to join the University of Alabama for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year. Cagle spent her freshman season with Ohio State and has three years of eligibility remaining.

The South Carolina native swam to numerous lifetime best times at the Ohio State Invite during midseason. Those times included a 1:01.30 in the 100 breast as well as a 2:16.11 in the 200 breast.

She earned a spot to swim on the non-scoring roster for the Buckeyes at the 2025 Big Ten Championships. There she swam to lifetime best times in both breaststroke events once again, posting a 1:00.88 100 breast and a 2:14.32 200 breast. She also swam to a lifetime best of a 2:00.47 in the 200 IM.

Cagle’s lifetime best SCY times:

100 breast: 1:00.88

200 breast: 2:14.32

200 IM: 2:00.47

The Alabama women finished 6th out of 13 teams at the 2025 SEC Championships. Sophomore Cadence Vincent led the way with 53 points including a 2nd place finish in the 50 free.

Based on her best times, Cagle is an immediate impact at the conference level. Her best time in the 100 breast would have been in the ‘C’ final while her 200 breast is just off what it took to score (2:12.89). It took a 1:59.04 in the 200 IM as well.

Alabama had three scorers in the 100 breaststroke, Avery Wiseman (6th, 58.51), Diana Petkova (9th, 58.94), and Kasia Norman (59.35). Wiseman also was 2nd in the 200 breast at SECs in a 2:06.28. All three graduated this spring so Cagle arrives at the right time to help fill the gap in the breaststroke group.